Kanye West Yeezy Brand Says It is Terminating Its Deal With Gap: Here’s Why

Kanye West’s Yeezy brand says it is terminating its contract with Gap.

Gap failed to fulfill certain contractual obligations, such as distributing Yeezy product in stores by the second half of 2021 and creating Yeezy Gap-branded stores, according to a notice of termination sent from West’s lawyer to Gap on Thursday that was viewed by FN.

FN has reached out to Gap Inc. and Yeezy Gap for a comment.

The news comes a few days after West said in an interview with Bloomberg that it was time for him to “go it alone” and cut ties from the corporate entities linked to his Yeezy brand, namely Adidas and Gap. The statement came after West completed a days-long tirade on Instagram, where he specifically expressed his disappointment with Adidas, which manufactures his Yeezy brand.

“Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance,” said West’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante, Jr. of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft in a statement to FN. “Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel.”

In 2021, West struck a 10-year deal for Yeezy Gap with Gap Inc. and the option to renew after 5 years. West launched his Yeezy x Gap line for the first time at brick-and-mortar Gap stores on July 21 along with product from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection. The collection became available in 45 stores the following day. However, West faced backlash for his decision to sell the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in trash bags.

Gravante added that West will now move forward and open Yeezy branded retail stores on his own, a goal he had previously stated on social media a few weeks ago. In a now deleted note posted to Instagram, West said he plans to open Yeezy stores across the world, starting in Atlanta. He added that he signed deals with Adidas and Gap Inc. “because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores, which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time.”

In June, West filed two new trademark requests with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, requesting a trademark for “YZYSPLY,” intended to be used for a future retail store.