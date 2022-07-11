Customer Sues Walmart After Allegedly Being Hit With Shopping Carts By Employee

A Walmart shopper is suing the superstore for an alleged incident that led to her being hit with shopping carts.

In a complaint filed Thursday in a U.S. district court in the Eastern District of Louisiana, plaintiff Beverly Robinson claimed that she suffered injuries and damages at a Walmart store when an employee slammed multiple grocery carts into her.

“Robinson put the items in the grocery cart and placed her hands on the handle of the cart, when suddenly and violently she was pushed to the floor, by the force of several grocery carts being pushed into her from the opposite side, by a Walmart employee,” the complaint read.

Robinson said her resulting injuries and damages came from Walmart neglecting to keep its customers safe and for recklessly operating its shopping carts. Robinson claimed to have suffered from multiple bruises across her body as well as injuries to the head and brain, which have caused permanent headaches, emotional distress and shock. As a result, Robinson said she has needed to undergo ongoing medical treatment and has experienced limitations on her physical abilities.

“We want our customers to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience,” Walmart said in a statement to FN. “We will respond in court as appropriate after we are served with the complaint.”

This is the latest public legal spat to arise concerning Walmart in recent weeks. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Walmart for “turning a blind eye” to scammers who used the company’s money transfer system to steal from customers.

In May, the FTC fined Walmart $2.5 million in civil penalties in light of allegations that the retailer misled consumers by falsely marketing some products as bamboo. In November, the FTC ordered Walmart and other retailers to to turn over information that would help explain the supply chain crisis.