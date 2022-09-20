Crocs Settles Trademark Infringement Suit With Walmart

Crocs has settled its trademark infringement lawsuit against Walmart.

In a notice of dismissal filed on Friday, the Broomfield, Colo.-based clog-maker said it had settled the matter with Walmart and dismissed its claims against the big-box store.

Crocs initially filed lawsuits against 21 companies in July 2021, which alleged infringement on its trademarks. The defendants included Walmart Inc., Loeffler Randall Inc. and Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., as well as many lesser-known companies that sell online — or wholesale to retailers such as Walmart.

“We are pleased to have reached a resolution,” Walmart said in a statement, declining to comment on the terms of the settlement.

Since the suits were filed last July, Crocs has settled with other individual parties, including Cape Robbin Inc, Fullbeauty Brands Inc., Yoki Fashion International LLC, Shoe-Nami Inc., PW Shoes Inc. and Loeffler Randall Inc., according to court filings.

A Crocs spokesperson said in a statement that the company was “pleased to have amicably resolved the matter” and declined to comment on any ongoing litigation with other parties.

“We can confirm that Crocs will continue to aggressively protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights in the Crocs brand,” the spokesperson said. “We will not tolerate the infringement of our rights or those who try to free ride on the investments we have made in our brand.”

These suits, which were initially filed across several U.S. District Courts, are certainly not Crocs’ first legal battles. Recognized for its lightweight clogs, Crocs, which was named FN’s 2020 Brand of the Year, has actively sought to protect against alleged copycats.

In June 2021, Crocs filed a complaint to the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) requesting an investigation into the unlawful import and sale of allegedly infringing footwear.

The brand also achieved a long-sought victory in September 2019, when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board held that the design patent for the Classic Crocs clog was valid. The patent had previously been rejected three times by the USPTO after a dispute was filed by one of Crocs’ competitors, USA Dawgs.

In June, Crocs filed a suit against Daiso, a popular Japanese dollar store with locations throughout the U.S., accusing it of copying its designs.