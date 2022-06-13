Adidas Sues Nike Over Alleged Infringement On Certain Technologies

Adidas is accusing Nike of copying some of its technologies, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

In a complaint filed in a Texas District Court on June 10, Adidas claimed that Nike “knowingly and intentionally” infringed on nine patents related to Adidas’ proprietary athletic technology. The lawsuit calls out Nike’s Run Club app, the Nike Training Club app and the Nike SNKRS app as allegedly containing infringing elements. The complaint also takes issue with Nike’s software connects that connects to its shoes via a remote device, which is featured in the Nike Adapt, HyperAdapt and the2016 Nike Mag.

“Adidas has long been a leader in mobile technology, including technology related to mobile fitness and mobile purchases,” Adidas claims in the suit. “Adidas was the first in the industry to comprehensively bring data analytics to athletes.”

Claiming it has been damaged irreparably by Nike’s infringement, Adidas asked to be rewarded at an amount that is compensates for Nike’s “infringing activities” that is “no event less than a reasonable royalty.”

FN has reached out to Nike and Adidas for comment.

The lawsuit marks the latest trademark battle between the two giants. Nike in December asked the International Trade Commission to block the import of Adidas’ Primeknit footwear, claiming the shoes infringed on Nike’s Flyknit patents.

Separately, both companies have been involved in their own patent-related lawsuits with other brands as well. Nike filed a lawsuit against StockX in February, alleging that the sneaker resale marketplace used Nike’s trademarked logos and products in attempts to enter the NFT, or or non-fungible token, market. the Swoosh also accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps in a lawsuit filed in January.

In July, Milkcrate Athletics sued Adidas North America for alleged copyright and trademark infringement.