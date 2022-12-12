Lanvin Group to Start Trading on New York Stock Exchange This Week

After announcing its intentions to go public earlier this year, Lanvin Group is ready to hit Wall Street.

According to the luxury company, home to Lanvin, Sergio Rossi, Wolford, St. John Knits and Caruso, its merger with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. was approved by shareholders on Friday, Dec. 9.

Lanvin Group said in a press release that the business combination is expected to close on Wednesday, Dec. 14, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined business will operate under the Lanvin Group name, and the trading of its securities on The New York Stock Exchange is anticipated to commence on Thursday, Dec. 15, under the ticker symbol “LANV.”

Members of the management of the group and Primavera Capital are expected to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 am EST on Dec. 15.

Joann Cheng, chairman and CEO of Lanvin Group, said in a statement that going public is a “natural step” for the company right now. “We have built an iconic portfolio of heritage brands and recorded strong growth over recent years,” Cheng said. “Looking forward, our strategy is driving continuous organic growth through geographic, channel and product expansion for our brands, combined with disciplined investment in the luxury fashion sector.”

The deal will give Lanvin Group a “pro forma enterprise value of $1.5 billion, with a combined pro forma equity value of up to $1.9 billion,” the companies said when they first announced the merger in March.

As part of the deal, Lanvin Group shareholders will roll their shares in Lanvin Group into the combined venture, giving them a roughly 65% stake altogether. Lanvin Group will receive proceeds of up to $544 million and plans to use the money “for potential future acquisitions that complement its luxury fashion ecosystem.”

Previously known as Fosun Fashion Group, Lanvin Group changed its name in October 2021, when it scored a valuation of better than $1 billion with investments from Japan’s Itochu Corp., Chinese footwear maker Stella International and private equity player Xizhi Capital.

Lanvin Group is the latest fashion company to go public through a SPAC, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, which is a shell company set up by investors with the sole purpose of raising money through an IPO to eventually acquire another company, according to CNBC. So a SPAC has no commercial operations — it makes no products and does not sell anything. In fact, the SPAC’s only assets are typically the money raised in its own IPO, according to the SEC.

Ermenegildo Zegna used this model for its IPO in December 2021, when it entered into a SPAC with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.