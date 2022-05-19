Wendy Yang, president of Performance Lifestyle at Deckers Brands, is stepping down.

The company announced today that Yang is stepping down from the position, effective as of the end of the month. According to Deckers, Yang will remain with the company in a consulting role through Aug. 15 to allow for a smooth transition.

Yang — whose career in footwear and fashion spans decades and includes stints at New Balance, Timberland, Reebok and others — spent seven years at Deckers, and was responsible for several brands that rose to prominence under her watch, most notably Hoka One One and Teva.

“This has been an incredible journey with talented and amazing people, and it has been a privilege to lead this passionate team. Through the discipline, hard work and dedicated focus of many, Hoka and Teva have made significant strides. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work in a business so committed to making a positive impact on people, their communities and the planet. I look forward to following the success of these outstanding brands for years to come,” Yang said in a statement.

Thirty-year industry veteran Stefano Caroti, who is the Deckers president of omnihannel, will assume Yang’s responsibilities on an interim basis as the company conducts its search for her replacement.

“Over the last seven years, our Performance Lifestyle segment has delivered immense growth – with nearly $900 million in global revenue for Hoka this past fiscal year — thanks to a significant increase of brand adoption in many of our mainstream markets,” Deckers president and CEO Dave Powers said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Deckers team, I want to thank Wendy for her tremendous contributions over the years. With Hoka and Teva in their strongest positions to date in a highly competitive marketplace, I am confident in our ability to continue our positive momentum. I look forward to the future with this talented team and wish Wendy the best.”