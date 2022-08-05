×
Ian Stewart Steps Down as Toms Chief Marketing Officer, Amy Smith Adds Role

By Stephen Garner
Ian Stewart
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Toms chief marketing officer Ian Stewart has left for a new opportunity, FN has learned.

Over the past two years, Stewart led the organization in a full brand refresh, which was inclusive of new creative, marketing strategy, collaborations and impact.

“Ian made a tremendous impact at Toms through his efforts leading all marketing pillars and the Toms rebrand,” Toms CEO Magnus Wedhammar told FN. “We will continue to execute his strategic vision which has put us on the path for future wins.  We are incredibly grateful for his leadership and wish him continued success in his career.”

The company further shared that Stewart’s work was crucial in terms of “shifting the brand to seamlessly integrate product, marketing and impact together.”

According to the company, its current chief strategy and impact officer, Amy Smith, will now lead both impact and marketing for Toms.

Amy Smith, Chief Strategy & Impact Officer at Toms
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Smith, who has been with the footwear and accessories company since 2016, helped Toms introduce a new impact strategy and identity in honor of its 15th anniversary in 2021. The new approach saw the brand shift away from its founding “One for One” giving model and make a new commitment to give one-third of its profits to help fund grassroots efforts focused on access to mental health resources.

As part of this new strategy, Toms donated over $2 million in grants to 43 community-based organizations, impacting over 20 communities and 400,000 lives in 2021.

In March, Smith told FN that the new model of giving has allowed the company to contribute to more causes and support solutions designed to address a community’s unique needs, making them scalable and sustainable. “Through cash grants and deep partnership with community organizations, we are already seeing incredible results in communities,” she said at the time.

