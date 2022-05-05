Target Names its First Chief Guest Experience Officer as It Looks to Attract Even More Shoppers

Target has made several updates to its leadership team.

On Thursday, the big-box retailer announced five executive moves and promotions as it aims to make its leadership team reflect the size and scale of its business.

Among the new moves is the appointment of Cara Sylvester as Target’s new EVP and chief guest experience officer. In this new role for the company, the company said Sylvester will lead the strategy to further differentiate Target’s guest experience, with a focus on increasing personalization and attracting even more shoppers to Target’s stores, website and mobile app.

Sylvester, who joined Target in 2007, most recently served as the company’s EVP and chief marketing and digital officer. She will continue reporting to Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.

Brett Craig has been promoted to EVP and chief information officer. He will report to Sylvester. Craig joined Target in 2008 and most recently was the company’s SVP of digital. During his time at Target, Craig has held leadership roles across a variety of business areas, including technology and merchandising. As previously announced, Mike McNamara, Target’s EVP and chief information officer since 2015, shared his intent to retire. With the appointment of Craig to chief information officer, McNamara will transition to a strategic advisory role with the company through the end of January 2023.

Next up, Matt Zabel has been promoted to EVP and general counsel. Zabel joined Target in 2010. Most recently he served as SVP of risk and employee and labor relations for the company. In that role, Zabel led Target’s internal COVID-19 task force, working across the company to help guide the retailer’s planning and response efforts. In his new role, Zabel will continue reporting to Don Liu, Target’s EVP and chief legal and risk officer.

Arthur Valdez, Target’s EVP and chief supply chain and logistics officer, also will join Target’s leadership team. Valdez joined Target in 2016 and has played a critical role in transforming Target’s supply chain network, the company said. Valdez will continue reporting to John Mulligan, Target’s EVP and chief operating officer.

And, with these updates, Christina Hennington, Target’s EVP and chief growth officer, will assume responsibility for Target in India. Hennington joined Target in 2003. In her current role, Hennington has oversight of merchandising, product design and sourcing, as well as strategy, insights and growth. She will continue reporting to Cornell.

“Target has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years,” Cornell said in a statement. “The updates we’re making to our leadership team reflect the size and scale of our more than $100 billion business, while also positioning the company for continued momentum well into the future. I have tremendous confidence in these leaders and the value they bring to our organization as we work together to meet the needs of current and new Target guests.”

These executive moves come after the retailer reported a record 2021 in March. The big-box retailer recorded $106 billion in total revenue in 2021, with comparable sales up 12.7% over 2020.

Target expects 2022 progress to kick off slowly and gain traction as the year continues, with an anticipated low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth for the year.