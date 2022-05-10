StockX Hires Damien Hooper-Campbell as Its First Chief Impact Officer 

StockX has expanded its executive leadership team, tapping a tech industry veteran as its first-ever chief impact officer.

The company announced today it has appointed Damien Hooper-Campbell for the role. In the position, StockX said Hooper-Campbell will be tasked with overseeing core functional areas including diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as its environmental, social and community engagement initiatives from a global perspective.

Breaking down the responsibilities further, StockX said Hooper-Campbell will enhance its DEI strategy from a workforce, workplace and marketplace perspective. Also, Hooper-Campbell will manage community relations and partnerships, as well as environmental, social and governance reporting.

Hooper-Campbell will report directly to StockX CEO Scott Cutler.

“At StockX, we are firm believers in the notion that investment in community is as important as investment in operations. Damien’s knowledge and passion for developing high-growth company cultures will allow us to take our DE&I and social impact work to the next level, while also positioning the platform for the future,” Cutler said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience to the table, but equally as important, has a demonstrated history of turning passion into advocacy and action and I look forward to seeing that come to life at StockX.”

Prior to StockX, Hooper-Campbell spent more than 20 years in similar positions with massive companies including Google, Uber and Goldman Sachs. Hooper-Campbell’s most recent roles were with eBay and Zoom, where he served as chief diversity officer.

“StockX aims to empower everyone to connect to culture through their passions and I look forward to employing that ethos — one rooted in access and inclusivity — in our work through this new and ever important role,” Hooper-Campbell said in a statement. “Not only is this an opportunity for us to build on an already strong foundation across core areas like social impact and DE&I, but as a longtime sneaker collector and an avid user of the platform since 2016, I have first-hand experience as a customer and look forward to applying that lens to drive impact for the business and for the broader StockX community.”