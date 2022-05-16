Snipes Taps Former Music Executive Rich Foster as Its Next Chief Marketing Officer

Snipes has bolstered its executive team by hiring a former music executive as its next chief marketing officer.

The retailer announced today that it has tapped Rich Foster to fill the role. Snipes said Foster will be tasked with overseeing marketing, community impact, creative innovation and social media initiatives in the position. Also, Snipes said Foster will be responsible for developing and executing creative marketing strategies that cement its leadership position in sneaker and streetwear with today’s young and culturally relevant consumer, and will work with its digital, retail and operations teams “to grow the Snipes brand, impact communities served and drive sales.”

“Foster will be a critical element of our growing executive team, driving creative strategies that truly connect with our loyal consumer base and support, empower and celebrate our communities,” Jim Bojko, president of Snipes USA, said in a statement. “Foster’s background and proven track record in music and entertainment, coupled with his keen understanding of sneaker and streetwear culture will make him an integral part of shaping the future of Snipes as we continue to innovate.”

Most recently, Foster was the VP of marketing at Epic Records, leading marketing campaigns for megastars including 21 Savage, Rick Ross and Travis Scott. Prior to Epic Records, Foster worked with Combs Enterprises where he was was part of bringing back the Sean John brand, and also had a stint at creative agency, Exposure where he developed marketing campaigns for 1800 Tequila, Uniqlo, Adidas and New Era.

“I am beyond thrilled to join Jim and the talented team at Snipes,” Foster said in a statement. “Sneaker and streetwear culture have always been personal passions. Ever since the U.S. market entry, I’ve admired how Snipes has maintained a local connection to its communities while continuing to grow globally. I’m looking forward to building on the brand’s rich heritage and legacy in the sneaker and streetwear space to innovate how we truly connect with our consumers and communities.”

Snipes has been a mainstay in headlines in recent months. This month alone, Snipes entered into a long-term partnership with the New York Liberty, making the WNBA franchise its first women’s sports partner, and continued its U.S. expansion with the acquisition of New England-based sneaker retailer Expressions.