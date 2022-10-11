Sherwood Hires Famed Stylist Kesha McLeod as Its Fashion Director

Of the four major North American sports, hockey isn’t often discussed when it comes to fashion. Sherwood, however, has made a key hire that could help change the narrative.

The hockey equipment and apparel brand announced today that it has hired famed stylist Kesha McLeod as its fashion director. The hiring of McLeod, according to Sherwood, is its latest effort to evolve what is a very traditional sport, with an aim to bring creativity and individuality to the forefront.

Sherwood also stated it wants to prove that both fashion and style have a permanent place within the game. “Fashion and hockey are two worlds that have never collided, let alone been said in the same breath,” Brendon Arnold, associate VP of brand for Sherwood Hockey, said in a statement. “For decades, hockey culture has been stifled when it comes to allowing players the ability to express themselves through their wardrobe. Appointing Kesha as fashion director for the brand sends a message to the sport and allows us to take hockey into uncharted territory.”

McLeod has been instrumental in the NBA arena tunnel walk turning into a fashion runway, which has put a spotlight on the sport’s most style-savvy ballers. According to Sherwood, McLeod — whose client list includes NBA stars James Harden and PJ Tucker, as well as tennis icon Serena Williams — is focused on bringing radical change for both the brand and the sport of hockey. This plan includes collaborations with luxury brands, capsule collections and NHL and pro player style service.