Why Reebok’s New CEO Todd Krinsky Is the Right Person to Lead the Brand

Todd Krinsky is now at the helm at Reebok.

Today, lifestyle brand operating company Sparc Group announced Krinsky will assume the CEO role at Reebok. He will remain based in the brand’s Boston headquarters and will report to Sparc Group CEO Marc Miller. Krinsky will succeed longtime leader Matt O’Toole, who will be joining Reebok owner Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in 2023. O’Toole will become ABG’s executive vice chairman, and will work with Krinsky on the transition until that time.

Krinsky has spent 30 years at Reebok, and most recently served as SVP of the Reebok Design Group (RDG), which is its global hub for product design, development and innovation.

During his time with the brand, Krinsky has held several roles in product development, merchandising and management, sports and entertainment marketing, and business unit and category leadership. However, his leadership of the critically-important Reebok Classics business may be his most notable accomplishment to date. Krinsky was integral in the growth of the business unit, built around iconic shoes such as the Classic Leather and Club C, which became a strength of the brand under his leadership. Krinsky has also been on its senior leadership team for more than 10 of those years.

In the CEO role, Krinsky will be tasked with implementing Reebok’s growth strategy, one that Sparc Group said leans into the brand’s authentic sports heritage, unique collaborations and disruptive brand activations.

“I am excited to step into my new role as CEO of a brand and business that I have had the honor of building and growing for over three decades,” Krinsky said via statement. “When I walked through the doors on my first day as a Reebok intern, I was immediately awestruck by the brand’s dedication to innovation and authenticity. I look forward to working with the entire Reebok team to unleash the full potential of Reebok worldwide.”

Aside from the Krinsky elevation, Sparc Group announced the addition of two members to Reebok’s senior leadership team. Erika Swan has been promoted to SVP of global operations and sourcing at RDG and will be tasked with the build-out of the Reebok global operations team, and John Moore, who was recently promoted to SVP of the U.S. commercial market, will be responsible for expanding the brand’s distribution across the country.

“Preserving Reebok’s core values was an important focus as we enhanced the brand’s senior leadership team,” Miller said in a statement. “Todd is a product visionary who brings tremendous credibility in the athletic industry, and we are confident that he will usher in the next wave of Reebok’s expansion. We also want to thank Matt for leading the Reebok brand and team, as well as delivering the Unleashed strategy, which has created a strong foundation for future growth.”

Reebok was acquired by ABG from Adidas for $2.5 billion, a deal that was announced in August 2021 and closed in March.