Nordstrom Promotes Deniz Anders to Lead Marketing, Taps Dick’s Exec as President of Private Label

Nordstrom has made two key executive appointments.

The Seattle-based retailer announced on Wednesday that Deniz Anders was promoted to SVP and chief marketing officer, and Nina Barjesteh, a senior executive at Dick’s Sporting Goods, will join the company as president of Nordstrom Product Group.

Nordstrom stated in a release that Anders will now lead all marketing efforts on behalf of the company, including brand programs, digital marketing, creative strategy and corporate affairs. Anders has been with the company for 22 years, most recently serving as VP of marketing.

Anders steps into the role previously held by Scott Meden, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Deniz is a proven leader with the ability to drive integrated marketing strategies and plans to grow the business and connect with customers in meaningful ways across all channels and touchpoints,” Ken Worzel, chief customer officer at Nordstrom, said in a statement. “Her deep marketing experience, paired with her understanding of our business, will be of enormous value as we continue to build on our heritage of service to get closer to our customers.”

Nina Barjesteh CREDIT: Nordstrom, Inc.

At the same time, Barjesteh joins Nordstrom from Dick’s Sporting Goods, where she served as SVP of product development and design, leading the strategy, management, and execution of the company’s product development organization. Prior to joining Dick’s, she served as chief merchant of Rue 21, and spent 20 years at Target Corporation in various roles including VP/GMM of women’s apparel, VP/MM of kids, and VP of apparel and accessories branding.

“Nina’s experience leading and transforming private label businesses will position us to take full advantage of this growth opportunity, and to continue building Nordstrom Made products that put our customers first through design, quality, and value,” added Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer at the retailer. “We’re excited to see how she will build on the 50-year legacy of Nordstrom’s private label brands with her own fresh perspective.”

This news comes as the retailer sees continued success. Nordstrom reported in May that its total company net sales increased 18.7% to $3.5 billion in Q1 of 2022, compared with the same period in fiscal 2021.

In the first quarter, core categories including men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and designer had the strongest growth against 2021 as customers stepped out again in full force for social events, travel and return to office.