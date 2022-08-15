Kohl’s Taps Christie Raymond as Chief Marketing Officer

Kohl’s has tapped a new chief marketing officer.

The department store retailer on Monday named Christie Raymond to the top marketing job. She joined Kohl’s in 2017 as SVP of media and personalization, moving onto the role of EVP of customer engagement, analytics and insights in June 2020. Before joining Kohl’s, Raymond served multiple roles at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Raymond has served as the interim chief marketing officer since Greg Revellehad left the role and company in May.

“[Christie] has been an asset to our senior executive team and she will be instrumental in our continued path forward as we deliver great value, a compelling brand portfolio and an inviting omnichannel experience to our millions of customers nationwide,” said Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass in a statement.

The announcement comes amid a general executive shakeup for the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer. In addition to Revellehad’s departure, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer Doug Howe also departed the company in May to join Designer Brands Inc. as president of DSW. In August, chief technology and supply chain officer Paul Gaffney departed the company as well. Gaffney had served as CTO at Kohl’s for three years. The chief supply chain title was added to his role in 2021.

In her new role, Raymond will be charged with bolstering the Kohl’s brand and driving engagement, traffic and loyalty.

Kohl’s is currently looking for potential suitors to sell itself. After entering into exclusive negotiations in early June with Franchise Group to discuss a potential sale, the retailer withdrew from the process in the wake of a diminished bid.

Like other retailers, Kohl’s has been recently subject to challenges in the macro-environment, such as inflation, inventory excesses and rapidly shifting consumer trends. Kohl’s reported disappointing results for Q1, with a decrease in net sales and comparable sales. Net income came in flat compared to the same period last year at $14 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Kohl’s is set to report earnings for Q2 on August 18.