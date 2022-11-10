Kenneth Cole Taps Former Foot Locker CMO Jed Berger as New President to Help Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Kenneth Cole is embarking on its 40th anniversary next year with the help of a new president.

Jed Berger joined in September and will be reporting to founder and executive chairmen Kenneth Cole.

“We are always continuing to evolve and transform as a brand and a business. As we enter into our 40th anniversary year, I am excited to have Jed be a part of this new chapter at Kenneth Cole,” Cole told FN. “With a focus on being an agile, relevant and purpose infused business, I am confident that Jed will make a big impact.”

Berger’s most recent role was at Foot Locker Inc. as its chief marketing officer. He was at the company for more than 10 years.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining this iconic and authentic brand. Kenneth, the man and the brand, have always led with purpose and are truly pioneers in embedding values and social impact into the fabric of a brand and a business,” he said. “I am here to help usher those shared intentions from the past 40 years into the next 40, combine that rich heritage with our incredible momentum, and I am confident that we have terrific growth ahead.”