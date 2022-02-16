Kamik Taps Former Keds President Gillian Meek as CEO

Gillian Meek is the new CEO of Canadian brand Kamik.

Meek, herself a native of Canada, brings more than 20 years of experience to the footwear label. The executive was most recently president of Keds. She left the Wolverine World Wide label in May 2020.

“I am thrilled to take my expertise in the space and apply it to a brand I have long admired,” said Meek in a statement. “The footwear industry is always changing and innovating, and Kamik consistently rises to the top. Its storied heritage, focus on sustainability, and constant urge to innovate all create the perfect recipe for a promising and exciting future.”

According to Kamik, sustainability has long been a key component of Kamik’s purpose, and Meek will support several new initiatives to enhance the company’s sustainable manufacturing efforts.

“We have long prided ourselves on the heritage of our brand, but that is just the beginning,” said Stephen Cook, president of Kamik in a statement. “Alongside our new partners at TorQuest, who joined us in 2021, we are thrilled to welcome Gillian into our family with her seasoned experience being an integral part of the next chapter of the Kamik story. New investment will allow us to continue to build a bigger and bolder organization – both through additions to the team as well as our organizational capabilities. We are incredibly excited about what is yet to come.”

Kamik was founded in 1898 by the Cook family and now has 400 employees in its plants across Québec, Ontario and New Hampshire. Kamik said that its products are available in over 10,000 outlets in more than 40 countries.