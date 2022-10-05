Jordan Brand Taps 33-Year Nike Inc. Veteran Tonia Jones to Lead Its Women’s Business

There’s a new leader of the Jordan Brand women’s business — and she’s a familiar face inside Nike.

Tonia Jones, a 33-year veteran of Nike Inc., is now the global VP and GM of women’s at Jordan Brand.

“This is an awesome responsibility for Tonia to continue leading our women’s business. This role is such a critical piece of achieving balanced growth across the brand. It requires someone who has a strong respect for our legacy, and passion to create our future. We’re excited about Tonia returning to the Jordan team,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams told FN.

Her most recent role at Nike Inc. was head of SNKRS and NBHD Marketplace. During her 33-plus years at the athletic giant, Jones has held several roles at Jordan Brand, including GM of Asia Pacific Latin America from October 2019 to November 2020.

The appointment of Jones comes at a time when the Jordan Brand women’s business is experiencing momentum. Nike Inc. said the Jordan Brand women’s business has tripled since fiscal year 2020 during its fiscal 2022 earnings call in June.

What’s more, Nike Inc. revealed in June that fiscal year 2022 was Jordan Brand’s biggest year ever, with $5.1 billion in revenue.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to continue defining equity for women within sneaker culture. Plus, it’s a special treat to be a part of the Jordan family again. I’m honored to work with this talented team at Jordan Brand and keep our strong momentum going,” Jones said.