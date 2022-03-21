Foot Locker Taps Hasbro Branded Entertainment Exec as First President of Global Brands

Foot Locker has tapped Samantha Lomow as president of global brands, a new role for the retailer.

Lomow joins the New York-based athletic retailer from Hasbro, where she most recently served as president of branded entertainment. She brings over 25 years of experience across consumer products, entertainment, and licensing, Foot Locker said in an announcement on Monday.

Lomow will report directly to Frank Bracken, EVP and COO, and will oversee Foot Locker’s global brand portfolio and operating divisions across North America, EMEA, and APAC. The retailer said Lomow will work closely as part of the executive team to advance Foot Locker’s long-term strategies to position the company for continued innovation, growth, and profitability.

“As we look towards the future and our purpose to inspire and empower youth culture, Samantha’s fresh perspective and experience will further accelerate our consumer-led strategies and the development of our omnichannel value proposition,” said Bracken in a statement. “She’s a tremendous addition to our dynamic and diverse leadership team – with keen insight and a growth mindset that complements our already high-performing operation.”

“I am thrilled to join the Foot Locker team to lead their robust global retail portfolio,” added Lomow. “I look forward to working closely with Frank and the rest of the leadership team to help shape the company’s future in its next stage of growth. Together, we are committed to leading a bold agenda across our company’s brand portfolio with innovative products and immersive experiences for consumers.”

This news comes as Foot Locker announced plans last month to further diversify its product mix as its Nike offering shrinks. The footwear retailer said in February that Nike’s “accelerated strategic shift to DTC” has impacted what products the retailer will be able to source and sell in its stores. As part of this shift, Foot Locker said no single vendor will represent more than 55% of total supplier spend, down from 65% last year. Foot Locker also posted a downward outlook for 2022, during which it anticipates sales falling between 4% and 6% and same-store sales falling by 8% to 10%.