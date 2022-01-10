Industry Moves: Rothy’s Names First VP of Retail, Steve Madden Adds Board Members + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 10, 2022: Mo Vachon is joining Rothy’s as the brand’s first-ever VP of retail. Vachon joins Rothy’s with decades of experience from retailers including Express, Charlotte Russe, and Claire’s and will lead all of Rothy’s retail stores, overseeing retail store operations. The brand said that he will also oversee the continuous development and implementation of operational strategies to evolve the Rothy’s in-store customer experience as the company expands. The move comes on the heels of Rothy’s announcement last fall that it will open six new stores (doubling its retail footprint) through early 2022.

Jan. 10, 2022: Steve Madden has named Arian Simone and Peter A. Davis to its board of directors. These appointments expand the board to eleven directors, nine of whom are independent directors. Simone is president and CEO of Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in women of color-led businesses, which she co-founded in 2018. From 2004 to 2017, Simone was the owner of AR PR Marketing, a publicity and marketing strategy firm.

Davis has over 30 years of experience in the footwear and apparel industry, having held executive leadership positions in sales and marketing with companies including Skechers, Fila, Reebok, Joy & Mario, and Dynasty Footwear. He also founded The Infamous Black Sheep Brand, an urban action sports lifestyle brand. A former player in the NBA, today Davis runs Pete Davis Basketball, a grassroots community youth basketball organization.

“The addition of these directors complements our board’s skills and experiences, and with Arian’s marketing expertise and Pete’s deep industry knowledge, we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives,” said Edward Rosenfeld, chairman and CEO of Steve Madden Ltd. “We look forward to their engagement and assistance in guiding our strategy and enhancing value for all our stakeholders.”

Arian Simone CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Jan. 6, 2022: Lisa Gurwitch is stepping down as CEO of Delivering Good, a post she has held since January 2015. Prior to joining Delivering Good, Gurwitch was senior vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Relations at World Learning. Gary Simmons will become interim CEO and he and Gurwitch will work closely over the coming weeks. The nonprofit has retained the firm of Berglass + Associates to assist in the search for a permanent president and CEO. Simmons previously served on the board of Delivering Good for more than 20 years, including more than four years as co-chair. He also chaired the board of Kids in Distressed Situations, one of the predecessors to Delivering Good. He was previously CEO of Gerber Childrenswear and chair of the American Apparel & Footwear Association.

Ken Downing, Lisa Gurwitch and Vince Dell’Osa attend Delivering Good’s annual gala. CREDIT: Courtesy of Delivering Good

Jan. 3, 2022: French luxury fashion house Balmain has tapped Emily V. George to serve in the new role of president, Americas, WWD reported. The move comes as the fashion house plots further growth in the crucial U.S. market. George, who began her new role on Monday, comes off an almost 20-year career at Marc Jacobs International, where she most recently served as the SVP of Americas, retail and wholesale. Balmain has six stores in U.S. and is sold across Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom stores as well.