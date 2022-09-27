Eddie Bauer Names VF Corp. Alum Tim Bantle as CEO

Sparc Group, a lifestyle brand operating company in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, has named Tim Bantle as the CEO of its Eddie Bauer brand.

In his new role, Sparc said that Bantle will “chart the next phase” of Eddie Bauer’s growth journey. He will report to Marc Miller, CEO of Sparc Group, and will be based in Seattle.

As for the brand’s next phase, Sparc said that Bantle will aim to “amplify the brand’s ethos and mission” for broader audiences and reinforce its commitment to achieving its sustainability goals by connecting Eddie Bauer’s people, purpose and business priorities across digital and traditional channels.

“I admire Eddie Bauer for its unwavering commitment to making the outdoors accessible to all through excellent product and authentic storytelling,” Bantle said in a statement. “The team has done an incredible job driving global momentum for Eddie Bauer, and I am looking forward to working closely with them to introduce new audiences to the brand and broader outdoor lifestyle.”

Bantle joins the American heritage outdoor brand from VF Corp., where he led the company’s local Canadian outdoor and action sports platform as GM of VF Canada. Prior to VF Canada, Bantle held leadership positions at The North Face, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia.

Sparc added that Bantle has led the launches of “transformative category-defining” and “best-selling products” for alpine, ski and outdoor exploration, as well as fashion and streetwear collaborations. While at The North Face, Bantle also guided the acceleration of the brand’s sustainability efforts, which included a focus on circularity with the introduction of recycled and regenerative textiles.

“Tim is a proven industry leader and an outdoor brand champion,” added Miller. “He brings a unique understanding of the outdoor consumer paired with deep technical knowledge that translates into commercial success. I am excited about the future of Eddie Bauer and am confident the brand will thrive under Tim’s leadership.”

Bantle’s appointment comes months after former CEO Damien Huang left Eddie Bauer in May after 12 years with the company. Under Huang’s leadership, Eddie Bauer committed to making the outdoor experience more accessible and inclusive, anchoring the brand in performance apparel and outerwear through a multichannel approach.

Earlier that same month, Eddie Bauer named its first creative director, streetwear stalwart Christopher Bevans. Huang was instrumental in bringing Bevans onto the team.

In May 2021, Eddie Bauer was acquired from Golden Gate Capital by Authentic Brands Group, joining Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Lucky Brand and Nautica in its Sparc Group brand portfolio.