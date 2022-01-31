Earth Shoes Names Former Aerosoles Chief Alison Bergen as Its New CEO

Earth has a new leader.

The Norwood, Mass.-based footwear company announced today that Alison Bergen has joined the company as CEO. She takes over day-to-day leadership of the firm from former president Mark Parsley, who has exited the company. She reports to Earth founder and chairman Phil Meynard.

“Alison was the obvious choice to help Earth get to the next phase of our business,” Meynard said in a statement. “Her unique combination of professional experiences across categories, price points and phases of growth will be instrumental in setting Earth in the right direction for a strong future.”

Bergen’s background includes leadership roles with Michael Kors and Louis Vuitton, and early in her fashion career she founded Meme Chose, a line of size-inclusive women’s apparel.

She most recently was CEO of Aerosoles, where she orchestrated a turnaround strategy post-bankruptcy that culminated in the brand’s sale this month to American Exchange Group. During her three years at the helm, Bergen help to modernize the comfort label and shape a stronger fashion direction, while also expanding its distribution opportunities.

At Earth, Bergen said she is eager to explore the company’s 50 years of history and its mission-based philosophy. “I love the clear mandate and mission of Earth Shoes — better shoes for you and your environment,” she said. “We have work to do to get where we need to be in the future and have the talent, drive and clarity to get there.”

Earth Shoes, which was acquired in August 2021 by Windsong Global LLC for an undisclosed amount, has been in the process of reconfiguring its collections to offer uniqueness to retailers and consumers — and improve its environmental impact.

Executives told FN last year that its namesake Earth label is being refashioned to fully embrace its sustainable connotations. After taking the line out of the market in 2020, the company has been overhauling production and design to craft a fully sustainable collection aimed at young millennial and Gen-Z men and women.