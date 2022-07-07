Deckers Taps Nike Veteran As President of Fashion Lifestyle

Deckers Brands, which owns Hoka, Ugg, Sanuk and Teva, has tapped Anne Spangenberg to serve as the company’s president of fashion lifestyle, effective July 11.

Spangenberg will focus on diversifying and evolving products and increasing consumer adoption for Deckers’ lifestyle brands, which include Ugg and Koolaburra. She will report to CEO Dave Powers.

Spangenberg joins Deckers after a 13-year stint at Nike, where she most recently served as the company’s chief merchant. She replaces Andrea O’Donnell, who stepped down from the role last year.

“With significant opportunity ahead for Ugg, I look forward to driving this already immensely successful business toward its next level of growth,” Spangenberg said in a statement. “The brand’s unique combination of strong consumer demand, a loyal and expanding customer base, and the ability to innovate both new and existing franchises gives me confidence in our capability to further elevate UGG through disciplined and strategic global marketplace management while building on exciting levels of global brand heat.”

Related Dollar Tree Reveals 5 Top Executive Departures in One Day Ugg Sues Tommy Hilfiger Over Lookalike Fluffy Slides Deckers Brands Promotes Angela Ogbechie to Chief Supply Chain Officer, David Lafitte Steps Down as COO

The appointment comes shortly after a series of high-profile executive departures and shifts for the footwear company. Deckers announced in May that its former president of performance lifestyle Wendy Yang, who oversaw the Hoka One One and Teva brands, would be stepping down from her role. Last month, Deckers COO David Lafitte departed his role to serve as CEO of Tecovas. In the wake of this departure, the company promoted Angela Ogbechie to the newly created role of chief supply chain officer.

The footwear conglomerate reported in May that net sales in Q4 increased 31.2% to $736 million. The sales were led by the Ugg brand, which saw net sales increase 24.7% to $374.6 million.

“The Ugg brand is currently in its strongest position ever, which will only be bolstered by Anne’s appointment,” said Powers in a statement. “Anne is a proven industry leader who has played a meaningful role in creating and transforming merchandising functions across categories, channels, and markets. Importantly, she brings to Deckers an innate understanding of the consumer and the ability to efficiently implement strategy in alignment with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends.”