Bergdorf Goodman Promotes Cheryl Han, Melissa Xides to SVP Titles

Bergdorf Goodman promoted two female executives on Friday as it continues to invest in its online and in-store experience.

The New York City luxury retailer has promoted Cheryl Han to SVP of BergdorfGoodman.com and customer strategy, while Melissa Xides was promoted to SVP of Bergdorf Goodman stores and brand operations.

Cheryl Han CREDIT: Neiman Marcus Holding Company, I

According to the retailer, Han first joined the company in September 2018 as a contractor and partnered with Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, to lead and establish the strategic growth plan for BergdorfGoodman.com. After leading the overhaul of the site experience and its first app, Han transitioned in-house as VP of Bergdorf Goodman Online (BGO) in February 2020. Under her leadership, the company increased its investment and focused on customer strategies and customer relationship management, delivering strong results in the business.

Prior to joining Bergdorf Goodman, Han was the CEO and founder of Keaton Row, which focused on delivering online personal styling services. Prior to this, she consulted with Neiman Marcus in crafting an early strategy framework for its “Digital Luxury Experience” program.

Melissa Xides CREDIT: Neiman Marcus Holding Company, I

As for Xides, she joined the company in July 2019 as VP of customer experience, charged with leading the Bergdorf Goodman stores’ end-to-end responsibilities. According to the retailer, she has placed tremendous focus on attracting and retaining talent, evolving the store’s leadership structure and culture, and played a critical leadership role in its Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) strategy.

Prior to joining the company, Xides held a variety of executive leadership roles across stores, direct-to-consumer buying and retail for leading consumer brands, including SoulCycle, Tory Burch, Jack Spade, Kate Spade, and Gap.

“I am incredibly proud of the work Cheryl and Melissa have done to build and develop talented teams, establish, and effectively deliver channel and customer strategies that are creating exciting momentum in the business,” said Penick in a statement. “With their direction, I am confident that we will build upon our success as we continue to innovate on the luxury customer experience both online and in-store.”