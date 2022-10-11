Yoox Net-A-Porter Taps Alison Loehnis as Interim CEO

Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) has named Alison Loehnis as interim CEO, effective Oct. 31.

Loehnis will replace Geoffroy Lefebvre who will step down to pursue a private equity-backed entrepreneurial career outside of Richemont after 11 years with the group, the company said.

During his time at the e-commerce fashion company, Lefebvre launched innovations such as the Yoox Marketplace and built new capabilities on which the Company will continue to grow, Jérôme Lambert, CEO of Richemont, said in a statement.

“On behalf of the group, I would like to wish Geoffroy all the best for his future endeavours,” Lambert added. “I would also like to express my support and gratitude for Alison as she steps into this interim role. A long-time champion of our customers, Alison is a passionate leader who will continue to steer the business and its talented teams as Yoox Net-A-Porter enters an exciting new chapter.”

Loehnis, who will report Lambert, is currently president of Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet. She joined Net-A-Porter in 2007 as VP of sales & marketing, before becoming president of Net-A-Porter in 2011 and assumed her current role following the merger of Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet with Yoox in 2015.

In her new interim position, Loehnis will lead YNAP until the completion of the sale of 47.5% and 3.2% of YNAP’s share capital to Farfetch and Alabbar, respectively, expected before the end of 2023. Upon the completion of the sale, the company said an external CEO will be appointed.

The sale, which was announced in August, was called “a landmark transaction” that saw Richemont finalize a long-awaited deal aimed at digitizing the luxury business.

The planned merger of YNAP with Farfetch was announced by Richemont’s chairman and founder Johann Rupert late last year, and fulfills his ambition of creating a neutral platform for luxury digital sales while allowing Richemont to move ahead without the YNAP business, which had been a drag on Richemont’s bottom line.