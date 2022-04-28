ABG Names Steve Robaire as EVP of Reebok International

Authentic Brands Group has promoted a longtime Reebok executive to a new role.

The brand and marketing powerhouse on Thursday named Steve Robaire as EVP of Reebok International, effective July 1. In the newly created role, Robaire will help drive Reebok’s global expansion with its international partners, driving sales and growth while maintaining the athletic brand’s heritage. He will report to Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer at ABG.

A more than 13-year Reebok veteran, Robaire most recently served as Reebok’s VP and GM of Greater China. Before that, he was a senior director of sports and entertainment marketing and global events at the brand.

CREDIT: Authentic Brands Group

“I am honored to join the ABG family and continue my longstanding relationship with the brand,” Robaire said in a statement. “Reebok is an iconic, world-renowned brand that creates and delivers superior product. I am thrilled to join ABG’s talented leaders and teams to drive expansion across key regions.”

ABG, the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions like Forever 21 and JCPenney, announced that it would acquire Reebok from Adidas in August. The $2.5 billion deal closed earlier this year.

Even before the deal closed, ABG has announced a slew of distribution and licensing partnerships to sell Reebok across the globe. In February, ABG announced a deal with Foot Locker to exclusively carry certain Reebok shoes in its U.S. stores and website.

Earlier this month, ABG announced that LF Corp. would be its exclusive strategic partner to distribute the Reebok brand in South Korea. The company has inked similar deals with retailers and licensing partners across Canada, the Middle East, North Africa, North America and Europe.

“Steve’s track record in growing Reebok’s market share and sales growth in Greater China and Europe makes him an excellent leader for driving Reebok’s business across all international markets,” Jarrod Weber said. “There’s an incredible appetite for the brand across key markets, and with Steve leading the charge, we are primed for success.”

ABG CEO Jamie Salter said Reebok will see global retail sales of more than $5 billion in 2022. In the next five years, the goal is to hit $10 billion in annual retail sales globally. ABG also plans to grow Reebok’s digital business, as well as lean into the footwear and apparel designs that have made Reebok unique.