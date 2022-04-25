What to Expect When Skechers Reports Earnings This Week

After setting sales records in 2021, Skechers will likely see more encouraging results this quarter.

The comfort-focused footwear brand is set to report earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday after markets close. In advance of the company’s announcement, analysts are expecting strong results in line or exceeding the company’s expectations. In addition, analysts say other factors like supply chain recovery and wholesale growth will make for strong long-term results.

“Skechers remains one of the best positioned companies in footwear,” wrote Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser in a note to investors last week, giving the company a “Buy” rating ahead of earnings. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy also gave Skechers a “Buy” rating and said the brand is “leveraging a speed-to-market advantage and scale advantage to gain share in the global footwear market.”

Like other shoe brands, Skechers has not been immune to challenges in the footwear industry over the last two years. Skechers mainly relies on Vietnam and China for manufacturing, regions that have been hit with lockdowns and factory shutdowns due to surges in COVID-19. Additionally, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has prompted Skechers to halt product shipments to Russia.

Despite these headwinds, analysts are confident that Skechers will continue to come out on top.

While only less than 1% of Skechers’ sales come from Russia and Ukraine, Poser noted Skechers’ ability to quickly shift orders to different countries when needed, which has been helpful in redirecting products from Russia and Ukraine. This strength will also prove helpful for Skechers if there are issues with contract negotiations at the West Coast ports this summer and merchandise needs to be redirected elsewhere.

In regards to China, which has undergone extensive lockdowns in recent months, Skechers has the benefit of a broad geographical distribution across the country. However, when it comes to this region, analysts agree that only so much can be predicted before the call tomorrow.

Domestic wholesale sales are also expected to drive growth, thanks to competitor brands like Nike pulling out of wholesale channels.

“Long term growth seems reachable with industry giant Nike and other brands withdrawing from major retail partnerships to focus on their own DTC channels,” read a note from Jane Hali & Associates (JHA) LLC.

Poser also noted that Skechers will “gain shelf space as a result of Nike’s decision to no longer sell to retailers which include DSW and Shoe Show, and the reduction of product allocations to others, including Foot Locker.”