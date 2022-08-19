Kohl’s has also pulled back on order receipts and increased promotions to get through an inventory glut.

“We have taken action to address inventory, including increasing promotions, being aggressive on clearing excess inventory and pulling back on receipts,” said Kohl’s CFO Jill Timm in a call with investors.

Under Armour also said it made some proactive cancellations due to supply chain constraints to ensure that “the right inventory was coming in at the right time,” said interim president and CEO Colin Browne in a call with investors.

In some cases, brands that supply to wholesale partners have said cancelled orders have impacted their own companies.

Columbia Sportswear in July it had seen some order cancellations from wholesalers and noted the potential for even more cancellations throughout the season. Wolverine Worldwide, which owns brands such as Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Hush Puppies and more, said that “significant order postponements from retailers combined with isolated cancellations due to late-arriving product” were the main reason for Sperry’s revenue miss in Q2. The company said it expects cancellations to persist through the year, especially in its U.S. wholesale business.