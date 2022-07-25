Investors Are Cautious Ahead of Retail Earnings for Q2 as They Wait to Gauge Demand, Recovery

In the next two weeks, Skechers, Steve Madden, VF Corporation, Deckers, Under Armour, Crocs and Adidas will report earnings for their most recent quarters.

According to analysts, macro-effects in the current economic environment such as inflation, lack of stimulus funds and recession fears will likely weigh on the results. Plus, with the back-to-school and upcoming holiday shopping period still ahead, visibility is still murky for the time being, analysts noted.

“While there are reasons to be involved in a number of stocks going into upcoming earnings, there is little to no reason to back up the truck for at least a month, when consumer demand becomes evident during back-to-school,” wrote Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser in a note investors, advising them to “remain patient” when it comes to making major stock decision.

Poser called out Boot Barn, Steve Madden, Deckers and Skechers as his top picks for the upcoming season.

One of the big problems facing retailers this season is higher than usual inventories. Executives from Walmart, Target, Foot Locker, Macy’s and more said last quarter that they expect to see a surge in discounts as they look to correct their large levels of inventory.