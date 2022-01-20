Q3 Earnings: Puma’s Preliminary Earnings Show Growth Amid Supply Chain Challenges + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here.

January 20, 2022: Puma SE (PUMSY:OTC US) released preliminary results for Q4

Earnings: Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew to € 65 million.

Sales: Sales increased by 14% on a currency adjusted basis to € 1.77 billion ($2.01 billion).

Quick notes: Puma’s final full-year results will be published on Feb. 23, 2022.

Nike’s ZoomX Streakfly sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

December 20: Nike (NKE)

Earnings: Net income was $1.3 billion, up 7%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.83, up 6%.

Sales: Revenues were $11.4 billion, up 1% year over year.

CEO Comments: “NIKE’s strong results this quarter provide further proof that our strategy is working, as we execute through a dynamic environment,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO, of Nike Inc. “We are now

in a much stronger competitive position today than we were 18 months ago. And I want to thank our roughly 75,000 global teammates for all their work to provide consumers with the compelling new product, innovation and experiences that only Nike can deliver.”

Related 9 Fast Facts About the History of Crocs Jordyn Woods Is Ready for Snowfall in Prada Puffer, Leggings & Balenciaga x Crocs Boots Crocs and New Balance Were Favorites on StockX in 2021 -- and Inclusive Sizing May Dominate 2022

An employee helps load an item into a truck outside an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Orlando, Fla. CREDIT: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

December 10: Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO)

Earnings: GAAP net income was $161.3 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.99, marking a decline from $2.25 per share due to an increase in shares and higher federal income tax.

Sales: Net sales increased 18.1% to a Q3 record of $1.59 billion.

CEO Comments: “The Academy Sports + Outdoors team did a great job again delivering our 9th consecutive quarterly sales and profit increase,” said chairman and CEO Ken Hicks. “We are confident that our strong assortment and value offering, coupled with our great store service, enhanced omnichannel capabilities, and resilient supply chain will enable Academy to continue to achieve excellent results through this holiday season and beyond.”

Outlook: Academy raised its full year outlook and expects a net income of between $638 million and $647 million.

CREDIT: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

December 9: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Earnings: Gross profit increased 32% to $829.4 million.

Sales: Net revenue increased 30% to $1.5 billion.

CEO Comments: “Our third quarter results demonstrate the ongoing strength of Lululemon and the tremendous growth potential of the business in both the near- and long-term,” said Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald in a statement. “We are pleased with our early holiday season performance and how the Lululemon brand continues to resonate in markets around the world. We are energized by the exciting opportunities ahead, and I’m proud of our teams across the globe for their passion and agility – I want to thank everyone for delivering a strong quarter.”

Outlook: The company expects net revenue to be in the range of $2.125 billion to $2.165 billion, while diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.24 to $3.31.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

December 9: Dr. Martens Plc (DOCS)

Earnings: Profit before tax was up 46% to £61.3 million, or $80.89 million at current exchange.

Sales: Revenue was up 16% to £369.9 million, or $487.9 million.

CEO Comments: “Our strong performance in the first half is testament to the strength of our business model, the under penetration of our brand globally, our agility in adapting to changing conditions and the passion and dedication of our people,” said CEO Kenny Wilson in a statement. “We continue to take a long-term custodian approach to growing the brand, prioritising DTC channels and our seven priority markets.”

Outlook: From fiscal year 2023 and over the medium-term, the company continues to anticipate mid-teens revenue growth and are targeting e-commerce to grow to at least 40% mix, with total DTC, including retail, to at least 60% mix, together with a medium-term target of a 30% EBITDA margin.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stitch Fix December 7: Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)

Earnings: Net loss of $1.8 million, with diluted loss per share of $0.02.

Sales: Net revenue increased 19% to $581.2 million, year over year.

CEO Comments: “These quarterly results reflect a strong performance in our business from both Fix and Freestyle,” said Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding in a statement. “With the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle we are expanding and broadening our offering, and we are excited to continue to enhance the experience for clients through the introduction of new product features and expanded merchandise selections, increasing the number of purchase occasions we serve. Overall, we are pleased with the important progress we are making towards our vision of becoming the global destination for personal shopping.”

Outlook: The personal styling service expects year-over-year net revenue growth at a high single-digit rate and adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 1% and 2%.

The exterior view of a DSW store in North Wales, Pa. CREDIT: Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP

December 7: Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)

Earnings: Net income was $80.2 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share.

Sales: Net sales increased 30.7% to $853.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period last year.

CEO Comments: “We continue to see strength in our key assortment distortion areas including athletic and athleisure, kid’s, and men’s, all powered by the Top 50 Brands in footwear, as well as a return to growth in our vertical brands,” said Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins in a statement. “This drove record-setting margin expansion in the third quarter and our expectation is that these areas will continue to drive our long-term margin profile with these shifts being a permanent part of our go-forward model.”

Outlook: Consolidated net sales are expected to be flat to up low-single digits compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

A Hibbett Sports storefront. CREDIT: Hibbett Sports

December 3: Hibbett (HIBB)

Earnings: Net income was $25.2 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.

Sales: Net sales increased 25.4% to $1.31 billion compared with $1.04 billion in 2020.

CEO Comments: “Our focused strategy of providing a compelling assortment of highly coveted merchandise coupled with superior customer service and a best-in-class omni-channel platform led to increased traffic, a higher average ticket, and a greater number of items purchased per transaction,” said CEO and president Mike Longo. “The revenue growth and strong profitability we have generated over the past two years provides us with a solid base to continue expanding our reach and will contribute to achieving our long-term goals.”

A Journeys store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys

December 3: Genesco (GCO), which owns Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, and Schuh.

Earnings: Net income $32.9 million, or $2.25 per share.

Sales: Net revenue increased 25% to $601 million from $479 million in the same quarter last year.

CEO Comments: “We were especially pleased with the performance of our stores, as sales in our current fleet were up for the first time since prior to the pandemic,” stated Genesco President and CEO Mimi E. Vaughn. “The improvement in traffic trends bolsters our view that teens like to shop in person, making our stores strategic assets that work in tandem with our digital capabilities, serving our customers whenever and wherever they choose to engage with our brands. We entered the pandemic in a position of strength, are navigating the pandemic well, and believe we will enter the post pandemic phase even stronger.”

Outlook: Genesco expects sales to be up between 9% to 11%, compared to 2020.

A woman running in the Allbirds Trail Runner SWT in the “Diablo” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

November 30: Allbirds (BIRD)

Earnings: Gross profit increased 36% to $33.9 million compared Q3 of 2020. GAAP net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share.

Sales: Net revenue rose 33% to $62.7 million compared to Q3 of 2020 and grew 40% compared to Q3 2019.

CEO Comments: “We are pleased to deliver strong third quarter performance, which reflects solid execution by our teams and robust global demand for the Allbirds brand,” said Joey Zwillinger, Allbirds co-founder and Co-CEO. “Revenue was strong across channels and geographies, growing 33% year over year, with notable strength in U.S. physical retail. Importantly, we saw strong consumer response in the quarter to our new product innovation, including our new Perform Apparel line.”

Outlook: Allbirds expects net revenue of between $270 million and $272 million, or growth between 23% and 24% compared to 2020.



(L to R): Town and Country's Adam Rathe interviews "Jagged Little Pill's" Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Elizabeth Stanley and Kathryn Gallagher at Nordstrom. CREDIT: Aaron Royce

November 23: Nordstrom (JWN)

Earnings: Net earnings were $64 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.

Sales: Sales increased 18% year over year to $3.64 billion.

CEO Comments: “In the third quarter, we made continued progress toward our strategic and financial goals, driven by strong digital growth, the integrated capabilities enabled by our Market Strategy and increased net sales in our Nordstrom banner stores, but we are focused on accelerating our transformation and improving results,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom.

Outlook: Nordstrom maintained its full year outlook and expects revenue growth to be more than 35%.

Notes: Sales at Nordstrom Rack decreased 8% versus 2019.

Dick’s Sporting Goods. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

November 23: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Earnings: Net income was $316.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted share.

Sales: Net sales for for Q3 increased 13.9% year-over-year to $2.75 billion.

CEO Comments: “We are extremely pleased to announce a record third quarter in which we delivered significant sales and earnings growth over both last year and 2019. Consumer demand remained strong, and our differentiated product assortment continued to drive exceptional sales and merchandise margin momentum. I’d like to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and commitment to DICK’S Sporting Goods, which helped make this performance possible,” said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our fourth quarter is off to a strong start, and we are pleased to increase our full year outlook for the third time this year. Looking ahead, we remain very confident in the longer-term prospects of our business.”

Outlook: The company raises its full year 2021 outlook and expects sales of between $12.12 billion and $12.19 billion and between $14.60 and $14.80 per share.

A rendering of the mural outside the Foot Locker Power Store in Compton, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

November 19: Foot Locker Inc. (FL), which includes the Eastbay, Foot Action, Champs, and Sidestep brands.

Earnings: Net income was $158 million, or $1.52 per share.

Sales: Total sales were $2.19 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

CEO Comments: “The third quarter was another period of strong performance for our Company that reflects the powerful connectivity we have built with our customers,” said Richard Johnson, chairman and CEO. “These impressive top and bottom-line results were against a robust back-to-school season from last year and in spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges. On top of that, we successfully completed the acquisition of WSS in the third quarter, and subsequently closed the atmos transaction as well, welcoming both of these great teams to the Foot Locker, Inc. family.”

CREDIT: Caleres

November 18: Caleres (CAL), which owns Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vince, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more brands.

Earnings: Adjusted net income was about $59.6 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.54.

Sales: Net sales were $784.2 million, up 21.1% from Q3 of 2020.

CEO Comments: “Caleres achieved another record performance in the quarter just ended, driven principally by continued, exceptional upward momentum in our Famous Footwear business,” said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As robust consumer demand dynamics continue to accelerate, we fully expect the ongoing recovery in the Brand Portfolio to be an increasingly strong complement to the ongoing success at Famous Footwear in the quarters ahead.”

Outlook: The company expects record adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2021 of between $3.80 and $3.90.

An exterior view of Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

November 18: Macy’s (M)



Earnings: Net income was $239 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.23. Diluted earnings per share were $0.76.

Sales: Net sales were $5.4 billion.

CEO Comments: “Our company delivered another strong quarter and exceeded our expectations on both top and bottom lines. The results were driven by the effective execution of the Polaris strategy and an improved economic environment,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc. “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we remain a special place for holiday shopping, and our robust omnichannel ecosystem is showing resilience in the face of labor and supply chain challenges and enables us to meet customer shopping needs with speed and convenience.”

Outlook: Macy’s raised its full-year guidance and expects net sales to be between $24.12 billion and $24.28 billion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

November 18: Kohl’s (KSS)



Earnings: Q3 diluted earnings per share were $1.65.

Sales: Revenue was $4.6 billion.

CEO Comments: “Our strategic efforts to transform Kohl’s into the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle continue to build momentum. We delivered another quarter of record earnings with both sales and margins exceeding expectations. During the quarter, we drove accelerated growth in Active and successfully launched several new brand partnerships, including the initial rollout of 200 Sephora at Kohl’s stores, which are off to a great start,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO.

Outlook: Kohl’s raised its full year 2021 outlook and expects net sales to increase in the mid-twenties percentage range.

A worker sanitizes shopping carts at a Target store on campus at The University of California San Diego. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

November 18: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Earnings: Diluted earnings per share were RMB0.25 (US$0.04 or HK$0.30) for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were RMB1.40 (US$0.22 or HK$1.68), a decrease of 38% year-over-year.

Sales: Total revenue for the company was RMB200.7 million (US$31.1 million), an increase of 29% year-over-year. Its international retail and wholesale divisions pulled in sales of RMB15.1 million (US$2.3 million), up 34% year-over-year.

CEO Comments: “Our global annual active consumers across the Alibaba ecosystem reached approximately 1.24 billion, with a quarterly net increase of 62 million consumers, and we are on track to achieve our longer-term target of serving 2 billion consumers globally,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group.

Outlook: The company revised its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance due to the current macroeconomic environment, predicting sales to grow 20% to 23% year-over-year.

Alibaba recently hosted its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival CREDIT: Alibaba

November 17: Target (TGT)



Earnings: Q3 GAAP earnings per share was $3.04, up 51.6% from 2020. Q3 adjusted EPS was $3.03, reflecting an 8.7% growth compared to 2020.

Sales: Third quarter total revenue was $25.7 billion, growing 13.3% compared to last year. Total sales grew 13.2%.

CEO Comments: “The consistently strong growth we’re seeing in our business, quarter after quarter, is a testament to the passion and commitment our team brings to serving our guests, and the trust we’ve built with them as a result,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.

Outlook: Target expects high single digit to low-double digit growth in comparable sales for Q4.

A TJ Maxx store in Wethersfield, Conn. CREDIT: Nikara Johns

November 17: TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), parent to Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods



Earnings: Diluted earnings per share were $.84, up 24% over earnings per share of $.68 in Q3 2020.

Sales: Net sales were $12.5 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 24%.

CEO Comments: “We feel great about our ability to deliver customers an exciting mix of gift-giving merchandise and amazing brands and values throughout the holiday selling period. We are in an excellent inventory position, with most of the product needed for the holiday season either on hand or scheduled to arrive at our stores and online in time for the holidays. We are very confident in our ability to continue to gain market share, improve our profitability in the medium to long term, and reach our strategic vision of TJX becoming a $60 billion company,” said Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of TJX.

CREDIT: FN Archives

November 17: Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Earnings: Quarterly net income was $46.8 million. Diluted net income per share was $1.64.

Sales: Net sales were $356.3 million. Comparable store sales for Q3 increased 30.1%.

CEO Comments: “This was by every measure that matters, our best quarter, of our best year, in our 43-year history,” said President and CEO Mark Worden. “We are thankful to our millions of customers and over 5,000 team members for once again making us a Billion Dollar Brand, as we aim to become a multibillion dollar retailer in the years ahead.”

Outlook: Shoe Carnival expects diluted net income per share between $5.00 abd $5.10 and net sales between $1.285 billion and $1.290 billion for fiscal 2021.

The storefront of Walmart in Los Angeles, California on August 18, 2020. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for SheMedia

The storefront of Walmart in Los Angeles, California on August 18, 2020.November 16 : Walmart (WMT)



Earnings: Adjusted earnings per share was: $1.45.

Sales: Total revenue was $140.53 billion, up 4.3%. Walmart US comp-store sales were up 9.2%.

CEO Comments: “Our momentum continues with strong sales and profit growth globally. Our omnichannel focus is pushing digital penetration to record levels. We gained market share in grocery in the U.S., and more customers and members are returning to our stores and clubs around the world. Looking ahead, we have the people, the products, and the prices to deliver a great holiday season for our customers and members,” said Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon.

Outlook: Walmart raised its outlook and expects US comp sales above 6%.

On The Roger Pro. CREDIT: Courtesy of On

November 16: On (ONON)



Earnings: Net income increased to CHF 13.0 million from CHF 8.1 million.

Sales: Net sales grew by 68% in Q3 2021 to CHF 218.0 million and by 77% in the first nine months of 2021.

CEO Comments: “The third quarter of 2021 has been the strongest in the history of the Company in terms of net sales, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA. We are thankful for the relentless work of our team during the pandemic to achieve this. Consumer demand for the On brand is accelerating across the globe, evident by the fact that our wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales channels, geographic regions, and product groups have all contributed significantly to our strong growth of 68% for the quarter and 77% for the first nine months,” said Martin Hoffmann, Co-CEO and CFO of On.

Outlook: For fiscal year 2021, On expects net sales of CHF 710.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 92.0 million.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

November 11: Tapestry (TPR), the parent to Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, reported Q1 results.

Earnings: Net income in Q1 was $227 million on a reported basis. Earnings per diluted share were $0.80.

Sales: Revenue grew 26% year over year.

CEO Comments: “We delivered another quarter of solid performance, reflecting strong customer engagement and increased demand for our brands,” said CEO Joanne Crevoiserat.

Outlook: Tapestry expects revenue of about $6.6 billion in fiscal year 2022.

The lateral side of the Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

November 10: Adidas (ADDYY)

Earnings: Net income reached € 479 million.

Sales: Revenue grew 3% to € 5.752 billion

CEO Comments: “Adidas performed well in an environment characterized by severe challenges on both the supply and demand side,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “As a consequence of successful product launches we are experiencing strong top-line momentum in all markets that operate without major disruption. Double-digit growth in our direct-to-consumer businesses in EMEA, North America and Latin America is a testament to the strong consumer demand for our products. At the same time, we are navigating through the current world-wide supply chain constraints. Despite all challenges, we are on track to delivering a successful first year within our new strategic cycle.”

Outlook: Adidas expects sales to grow 20% with net income expected to reach on the lower end between € 1.4 and € 1.5 billion.

The Saucony Run for Good collection for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

November 10: Wolverine Worldwide Inc. (WWW), which includes the Saucony, Sperry, are Merrell brands, among others.

Earnings:Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.00, compared to reported diluted earnings per share of $0.27 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.62.

Sales: Reported revenue was up 29.1% at $636.7 million versus 2020 and up 28.2% on a constant currency basis.

CEO Comments: “The Company delivered strong double-digit revenue growth and exceptional earnings leverage, despite the increased supply chain disruption caused by Vietnam factory closures and global logistics delays” said CEO Blake Krueger. “Merrell was hit hardest by Vietnam factory closures but still delivered mid-single-digit growth. Saucony and Sperry both drove over 40% revenue growth. The unplanned supply chain disruptions resulted in at least a $60 million negative revenue impact in Q3.”

Outlook: The company expects full year 2021 revenue to be about $2.4 billion, representing a growth of 35% compared to 2020.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ThredUp

November 8: ThredUp (TDUP)

Earnings: Gross profit grew 41% year-over-year to $46.1 million.

Sales: Revenues grew 35% year-over-year to $63.3 million.

CEO Comments: “Third-quarter marked another quarter of exceptional financial performance, with our platform demonstrating strong resilience amidst headwinds posed by the pandemic,” said James Reinhart, CEO and cofounder. “Supply continues to appear endless, demand for secondhand is increasing with more first-time buyers trying ThredUp, and we’re doubling down on infrastructure investments so we can continue providing our buyers with a vast and ever-changing selection of great brands at great prices.”

Outlook: For fiscal year of 2021, ThredUp expects revenue between $248 million and $250 million and gross margin of about 71%.

Quick Notes: ThredUp is continuing its international expansion through its recent acquisition of Remix, a top European reseller.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

November 8: Brooks Running, the athletic brand that’s a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A)

Sales: In the third quarter, revenue grew 24% year over year. The brand said gains were led by the Adrenaline GTS, Ghost and Glycerin franchises, which were up 50% versus 2020.

CEO Comments: “More than 20 years ago, we made a big bet that if we put the runner at the center of everything we do — delivering the product they need and then celebrating the many reasons they run and the positive energy they get from it — we could become a leading brand in run,” said Jim Weber, CEO at Brooks.

Quick Notes: Brooks acknowledged that supply chain disruptions affected its ability to meet demand in the quarter, and it predicted continued impacts through Q2 2022.

Brooks Women’s Ghost 13 Running Shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

November 3: Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), which owns Revolve and FWRD

Earnings: Net income was down 14% year over year to $16.7 million but up 74% compared to 2019. Diluted EPS was $0.22, down 19% year over year. Decreases in earnings were a result of increased investment in brand marketing initiatives in Q3, the company said.

Sales: Net sales were $244.1 million, up 62% year over year.

CEO Comments: ”Our third quarter results reinforce our conviction that our competitive strengths will enable us to continue to thrive as we transition to a post-pandemic world,” said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente. “Our current momentum and the strength of our brands is broad based across both REVOLVE and FWRD.”

Quick Notes: Kendall Jenner was announced as FWRD’s Creative Director earlier this year, which the company believes will help the brand reach more generations of luxury consumers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

November 3: Steve Madden (SHOO)

Earnings: Net income was $66.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share.

Sales: Revenue increased 52.4% to $528.7 million compared to $346.9 million in 2020.

CEO Comments: “In the third quarter, we delivered the highest quarterly sales and earnings in our history, as the trend-right merchandise assortments created by Steve and his design teams continue to drive strong consumer demand for our brands and products,” said chairman and CEO Edward Rosenfeld. “Our retail segment was again the standout, with outstanding results in both digital and brick-and-mortar channels, and our wholesale business showed strong sequential improvement and is poised to return to growth in the fourth quarter compared to 2019.”

Outlook: Steve Madden raised its guidance for fiscal year 2021 and expects revenue to increase 50% to 52% over fiscal year 2020, with diluted EPS between $2.21 and $2.26 and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.30 and $2.35.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

November 3: Capri Holdings (CPRI), parent company to the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, reported results for the second quarter.

Earnings: Net income was $200 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $122 million, or $0.81 per share, in Q2 of 2020. Adjusted net income was $235 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.

Sales: Revenue increased 17% to $1.3 billion.

CEO Comments: “This performance reflects the power of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors as well as the execution of our strategic initiatives,” said John D. Idol, chairman and CEO. “Capri Holdings strong results are a testament to the dedication, resilience and agility of the entire team across the globe.”

Outlook: The company raised its full year guidance and now expects a total revenue of about $5.4 billion.

A look inside the Under Armour store in Chicago. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

November 2: Under Armour (UA)

Earnings: Net income was $113 million, with an adjusted net income of $145 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.24. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.31.

Sales: Revenue was up 8% year over year to $1.5 billion.



CEO Comments: “Our third-quarter results were driven by strong demand for the Under Armour brand and our ability to execute quickly to meet the needs of our consumers and customers,” said Under Armour president and CEO Patrik Frisk. “With industry-leading innovations, increased marketing efforts to deepen our connection with Focused Performers, and consistent operational discipline – we’re building greater brand affinity and are on track to deliver record revenue and earnings results in 2021.”

Outlook: Under Armour raised its outlook and expects revenue to be up about 25% for the full year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of HOKA ONE ONE

October 28: Deckers (DECK), which includes the Ugg, Hoka One One, Teva, and Sanuk brands, among others. Deckers reported earnings for Q2 of fiscal year 2022.

Earnings: Diluted earnings per share was $3.66 compared to $3.58 last year.

Sales: Revenue increased 15.8% to $721.9 million

CEO Comments: “Deckers robust first half growth when compared to both the prior year and two years ago, reflects the increasing global footprint of HOKA, and the UGG brand’s evolution beyond women’s footwear,” said Dave Powers, President and CEO. “While we experienced global supply chain challenges during the quarter, we have confidence in our year, and we are aggressively pursuing market share with our in-demand brands by leaning on our global omni-channel organization. We believe that our nimble operations will navigate this dynamic environment and allow our brands to execute Deckers successful long-term strategies.”

Outlook: Deckers expects earnings per share in between $14.15 and $15.15.

Quick notes: Hoka brand net sales grew 47.0% to $210.4 million in Q2 compared to $143.1 million for the same period last year.

A Columbia jacket being “Tested Tough” in the wilderness. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

August 2: Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Earnings: The company reported a 62% increase in diluted earnings per share to $1.52, compared to $0.94 in Q3 of 2020.

Sales: Net sales increased 15% to $804.7 million, compared to the same quarter last year.

CEO Comments: “Our third quarter results reflect high consumer demand for our products and strong operating performance amidst unprecedented supply chain challenges,” said chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle. “Despite delayed inventory receipts which impacted U.S. wholesale shipments, favorable gross margin performance and expense management fueled above plan earnings.”

Outlook: The company now expects net sales between $3.04 and $3.08 billion and diluted earnings per share between $4.55 and $4.80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

October 28: Skechers (SKX)

Earnings: Net earnings were $103.1 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.66 each, up 61.0% from last year.



Sales: Sales were $1.55 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 19.2%.

CEO Comments: “Our accomplishments were many during the quarter—including remaining the third largest athletic footwear company in the world and achieving a new quarterly sales record for the period,” said Robert Greenberg, CEO of Skechers. “That said, we believe the best is yet to come for Skechers.”

Outlook: For fiscal year 2021, Skechers expects sales between $6.15 billion and $6.20 billion and diluted EPS between $2.45 and $2.50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

October 27: eBay (EBAY)

Earnings: GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS per diluted share were $0.43 and $0.90, respectively. GAAP net income was $283 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

Sales: Revenue was $2.5 billion, up 11% on an as-reported basis and up 10% on a foreign exchange neutral basis.

CEO Comments: “Our team delivered another strong quarter, once again meeting or surpassing our expectations for all key business metrics, making further progress on our multi-year strategy,” said CEO Jamie Iannone. “Our Q3 results, driven by the near completion of our managed payments migration, expansion of our advertising portfolio, and volume growth in our focus categories, demonstrate that our strategic playbook continues to work. I’m proud that we’ve been able to increase customer satisfaction, build trust, and drive steady innovation, all while continuing to set and make progress toward our ambitious goals tied to climate action.”

CREDIT: Puma

October 27: Puma SE (PUMSY:OTC US)

Earnings: Net earnings increased to € 144 million, with earnings per share of € 0.96.

Sales: Sales increased by 20% on a currency adjusted basis to € 1,900 million

CEO Comments: “The third quarter was another very strong quarter for us,” said Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden. “Despite a lot of operational problems, we grew our sales by 20% and were able to increase our EBIT from € 190 million to € 229 million in the quarter.”

Outlook: The company raised its outlook for 2021 and expects 2021 currency-adjusted sales to increase by at least 25%, up from a previous projection of 20%.

Quick notes: Puma’s growth was led by North America and Latin America.

There were no perceivable inventory shortages in the Vans store in NYC. CREDIT: Shoshy Ciment/Footwear News

July 30: VF Corp. (VFC), which includes the Vans, The North Face, Supreme, and Timberland brands, among others.

Earnings: Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.18. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 66% to $1.11.

Sales: Revenue grew 23% to $3.2 billion. Excluding acquisitions, revenue increased 19%.

CEO Comments: “As we move through the halfway point of our fiscal year, I remain encouraged by the underlying momentum across the portfolio, and the broad-based nature of this strength gives me confidence that we are driving the right strategy to accelerate growth in the quarters ahead,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO.

Outlook: VF Corp. maintained its full year outlook for fiscal year 2022 and expects revenue to grow at least 30% and hit at least $12 billion, including $600 million from the Supreme brand.

Notes: VF Corp. missed revenue expectations from analysts surveyed by Yahoo News.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

October 21: Crocs (Crox)

Earnings: Net income for the quarter was $153.49 million, with an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.47 compared to $0.94 for the same period last year.

Sales: Revenue was $625.9 million, marking an increase of 72.2% on a constant currency basis compared to 2020.

CEO Comments: “Globally, our teams are managing through the supply chain disruptions to mitigate the impact on our business,” said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. “Despite the temporary disruptions, we expect 2022 revenues to grow over 20% from 2021 fueled by the strength of our brand and consumer demand globally.”

Outlook: Crocs raised its full year outlook and expects revenue growth for 2021 to be between 62% and 65%. For 2022, Crocs expects revenue growth to be more than 20% compared to 2021.

An H&M store in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

September 30: H&M Group (HNNMY)

Sales: Revenues for the company’s fiscal Q3 ended Aug. 31 increased 14% compared with the same period in 2020. Converted to Swedish kronor, net sales increased by 9% to SEK 55.59 billion (or $6.31 billion at current exchange).

CEO Comments: “Today’s numbers show that the H&M Group’s strong recovery continues. The results are explained by much appreciated collections, lower markdowns and good cost control, combined with the initiatives implemented in areas such as … supply chain. As restrictions have been eased in many markets, store sales have started to pick up again and online sales have continued to grow,” said CEO Helena Helmersson.

See below for earnings from the previous earnings season:

JD Sports. CREDIT: Courtesy of JD Sports

September 14: JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), which owns Shoe Palace Corp., Finish Line, DTLR Villa LLC., and more released results for the first half of the year.

Earnings: Pre-tax profit for the first half of the year was £364.6 million, or $505.88 million, compared with £41.5m,or about $57 million from the same time a year ago.

Sales: Revenues grew 52% to £3.89 billion, or $5.4 billion.

Executive Comments: “We remain absolutely confident that our inherent strengths in retail dynamics and operations provide us with a robust platform to make further progress,” said Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill.

CREDIT: Courtesy

September 9: Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO)

Earnings: Net income was $190.5 million compared to $167.7 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.99, marking a decline from $2.25 per share due to an increase in shares and higher federal income tax.

Sales: Net sales increased 11.5%, reaching a record quarterly high of $1.79 billion.

CEO Comments: “The Academy Sports + Outdoors team delivered the best quarterly financial results in the Company’s history as we surpassed the very strong store comparables from last year,” said chairman and CEO Ken Hicks. “We plan to build on this continued success by further sharpening our focus on the fundamentals of the business and investing in our strategic initiatives with the goal of adding new customers, gaining market share and driving sales and profit growth.”

Outlook: The company increased its guidance and expects net income between $525 million and $560 million in 2021.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

September 8: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Earnings: Net income was $208 million, Diluted earnings per share were $1.59. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.65.

Sales: Net revenue increased 61% to $1.5 billion.



CEO Comments: “Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued momentum across the business, and how we are living into our Power of Three growth plan and Impact Agenda commitments,” CEO Calvin McDonald said. “We launched exciting new products, experienced strength across channels and geographies, and announced new partnerships that will allow us to become a leader in product sustainability.”

Outlook: The company expects net revenue between $1.400 billion and $1.430 billion for Q3 2021, with diluted earnings per share between $1.28 and $1.33 and adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.33 and $1.38.

A Journeys store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys

September 2: Genesco Inc. (GCO), which owns Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy.

Earnings: Net income was $10.9 million. GAAP EPS increased to $0.74. Non-GAAP EPS increased to $1.051.

Sales: Net sales increased 42% year-over-year to $555 million.



CEO Comments: “We delivered outstanding second quarter results highlighted by record second quarter profitability for our footwear businesses that far exceeded our expectations. Following a very strong start to Fiscal 2022, our top-line accelerated even further ahead of pre-pandemic levels fueled by robust full-priced selling, as our merchandise offerings, exceptional service and differentiated shopping experiences continue to resonate strongly with consumers,” said board chair, president and CEO Mimi Vaughn.

A look inside the new Urban Necessities store in NYC. CREDIT: Urban Necessities

September 2: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), which also operates Aerie

Earnings: Net income was $121.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.58.

Sales: Revenue increased 35% to $1.19 billion.



CEO Comments: “It’s extremely gratifying to see significant growth across our business, as we delivered another quarter of record revenue and profitability. Results underscore the strength of our brands, outstanding product and a leading customer experience across selling channels. We are running our business with a laser focus on profitability through inventory and real-estate optimization initiatives and investments to enhance our supply chain,” said CEO and chairman Jay Schottenstein.

Outlook: The company expects to see $600 million in operating income this year, ahead of targets.

Famous Footwear’s Manhattan store relocated in 2019 and received a design update. CREDIT: Courtesy of Famous Footwear

August 31: Caleres (CAL), which owns Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vince, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more brands.

Earnings: Adjusted net income was about $46 million, with adjusted earnings of $1.19 per diluted share.

Sales: Net sales were $675.5 million, up 34.7% from the Q2 of 2020.



CEO Comments: “The Caleres team continued to execute at a high level during the quarter, achieving another significant sequential increase in sales and delivering earnings well in excess of pre-pandemic levels,” said CEO and chairman Diane Sullivan. “Complementing Famous Footwear’s outstanding performance, our Brand Portfolio surpassed its operating earnings for the same period of 2019, led by strong and improving earnings results from key leadership and emerging brands, including Vionic, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds and Blowfish Malibu.”

Outlook: The company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $1.10 and $1.25 for Q3 and adjusted earnings per share between $3.25 and $3.50 for the full year.

Quick Notes: Caleres’ results were led by “record-setting quarterly results at Famous Footwear,” Sullivan said. This quarter’s earnings for Famous Footwear exceeded earnings for the entire year of 2019, with a more than 80% increase in revenue.

DSW said it plans to open 35 new stores CREDIT: Courtesy Photo.

August 31: Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), which owns DSW

Earnings: Net income was $42.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share.

Sales: Net sales increased 66.9% year-over-year to $817.3 million.



CEO Comments: “Our tremendous second quarter results reflect successful execution on our short-term priorities coupled with our strategy to gain market share in athleisure and kids,” CEO Roger Rawlins. “Our sales results were driven by increased store traffic as we substantially grew our loyal customer base and welcomed core DSW customers back into our stores.”

Outlook: DBI expects adjusted operating income in the second half of fiscal 2021 to be equal to or slightly better than 2019 levels.

A Hibbett Sports storefront. CREDIT: Hibbett Sports

August 25: Hibbett (HIBB)

Earnings: Net income was $46.7 million, or $2.86 per diluted share.

Sales: Net sales decreased 5.1% to $419.3 million, but grew 66.1% compared to 2019. Comparable sales decreased 6.4%.



CEO Comments: “Our current year second quarter results were strong and compare favorably to the prior year second quarter that experienced a significant boost from market disruption, pent up demand and the first round of stimulus payments,” said CEO and president Mike Longo. “We believe our significant revenue growth and profitability over the previous two years ago demonstrates that our strategy of delivering a compelling assortment of highly coveted merchandise coupled with superior customer service and a best-in-class omni-channel platform will continue to drive strong top and bottom line performance.”

Outlook: Hibbett raised its outlook and now expects comparable sales in fiscal year 2022 to be in the positive mid-teens compared to last year.

The women’s shoe section in a Burlington store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burlington Stores

August 25: Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)

Earnings: Net income increased 21% to $103 million, or $1.50 per share. Adjusted net income was $133 million, or $1.94 per share.

Sales: Total sales increased 34% compared to the Q2 of 2019 to $2,213 million. Comparable store sales increased 19% compared to Q2 of 2019.



CEO Comments:“We are pleased with our second quarter results, which showed continued strong momentum in sales growth and margin expansion,” said CEO Michael O’Sullivan. “Once again, we demonstrated our improved ability to chase the trend through our Burlington 2.0 strategies. We are getting stronger as a business and as a team.”

An exterior view of Dick’s Sporting Goods’ House of Sport in Rochester, N.Y. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

August 25: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Earnings: Net income was $495.5 million, or $4.53 per diluted share (up 45%).

Sales: Net sales for for Q2 increased 20.7% year-over-year.

CEO Comments: “Our record-breaking quarterly sales and earnings significantly exceeded our expectations, reflecting continued strong consumer demand across our diverse category portfolio along with the strength of our omni-channel offering and elevated athlete experience. I’d like to thank all our teammates for how they delivered against our core strategies and for their commitment to DICK’S Sporting Goods, which helped make this performance possible,” said CEO and president Lauren Hobart. “Based on the strength of our business and our expectations for continued strong consumer demand, we are pleased to increase our full year sales and earnings outlook for the second time this year.”

Outlook: The company raises its full year 2021 outlook and expects earnings per diluted share between $11.00 and $11.45 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $12.45 and $12.95.

A Shoe Carnival store. CREDIT: FN Archives.

August 25: Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Earnings: Quarterly net income was $44.2 million. Diluted net income per share was $1.54.

Sales: Net sales were $332.2 million. Comparable store sales for Q2 increases 11.4%

CEO Comments: “Our best in class merchandising strategy, innovative store operations and powerful data analytics derived from our CRM program continued to drive outstanding financial results and increases in new customer acquisition,” said CEO and vice chairman Cliff Sifford. “Our business fundamentals are the strongest they have ever been, which gives us the confidence to lean forward and aggressively plan for continued growth through the remainder of the year. I am incredibly proud of our amazing personnel and their unwavering commitment, which is on display seven days a week in all our stores.”

Outlook: Shoe Carnival expects diluted net income per share between $4.35 and $4.50 and net sales between $1.21 billion and $1.23 billion for fiscal 2021

Nordstrom CREDIT: Courtesy of Shutterstock

August 24: Nordstrom (JWN)

Earnings: Net earnings were $80 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.

Sales: Sales were to $3.6 billion, marking a 101% increase from Q2 in 2020.

CEO Comments: “Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our two brands, the power of our ‘closer to you’ strategy and the success of our iconic Anniversary Sale,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom. “We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results.”

Outlook: Nordstrom updated its full year outlook and expects revenue growth to be more than 35 percent.

An exterior view of Foot Locker’s store in Singapore. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

August 20: Foot Locker (FL), which includes the Eastbay, Foot Action, Champs, and Sidestep brands.

Earnings: Net income was $430 million, or $4.09 per share. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.21, marking an increase of over 200% from Q2 of 2020 and 2019.

Sales: Total sales were $2,275 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. Comparable store sales Increased 6.9%

CEO Comments: “Our strong performance this quarter reflects the health of our category, the deep engagement we have with our customers, and the strategic nature of our relationships with our vendor partners,” said chairman and CEO Richard Johnson. “This quarter reflects strong results in our women’s and kids’ footwear business along with broad demand for our apparel and accessories offerings, which combined with more limited promotional activity, led to the outstanding top and bottom line results.”

Ross Stores recently opened 22 Ross Dress for Less and eight dd’s Discounts stores across 11 different states in June and July. CREDIT: Mega

August 19: Ross Stores (ROST)

Earnings: Earnings per share grew 22% to $1.39 compared to $1.14 per share in 2019.

Sales: Sales rose 21% to $4.8 billion. Comparable store sales were up 15%.

CEO Comments: “We are pleased that both second quarter sales and earnings substantially exceeded our expectations,” said CEO Barbara Rentler. “Sales benefited from customers’ positive response to our broad assortment of great bargains. In addition, our results were bolstered by a number of external factors, including ongoing government stimulus, increasing vaccination rates, and diminishing COVID restrictions.”

Outlook: Ross raised its full year outlook and expects earnings per share to be between $4.20 and $4.38.

An exterior view of Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

August 19: Macy’s (M)



Earnings: Adjusted earnings per share were $1.29. Diluted earnings per share were $1.08.

Sales: Net sales were $5.65 billion versus the expected $5.01 billion.

CEO Comments: “Second quarter results were strong across all three nameplates and surpassed our expectations. Our momentum in the first quarter accelerated in the second quarter as we successfully reengaged core customers and attracted new, younger customers with new brands and categories,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO. “Through the Macy’s, Inc. portfolio and our omnichannel approach, we provide a compelling, seamless integration between physical stores and digital shopping to most effectively meet the needs of our customers.”

Outlook: Macy’s raised its full-year guidance and expects net sales to be between $23.55 billion and $23.95 billion.

Coach House store in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

August 19: Tapestry (TPR), the parent to Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, reported Q4 and full year results.

Earnings: Q4 GAAP earnings per share were $0.69. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.74.

Sales: Revenue was $1.62 billion, marking a 126% growth year-over-year.



CEO Comments: “We delivered standout results in Fiscal 2021 – a transformational year for Tapestry. Through our Acceleration Program, we sharpened our focus on the consumer, leaned into digital and data and became a more agile organization,” said CEO Joanne Crevoiserat. “We reached customers in new ways and adapted to a rapidly changing environment, fueled by the power of our brands and passionate teams. Importantly, the traction of our strategy is clearly evidenced by our financial performance.”

Outlook: Tapestry expects revenue of about $6.4 billion in fiscal year 2022.

Quick notes: Q4 revenue exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

August 19: Kohl’s (KSS)



Earnings: Q2 diluted earnings per share were $2.48 versus the expected $1.21.

Sales: Net sales increased 31.4%. Revenue was $4.45 billion.

CEO Comments: “Our performance in the second quarter marked another important step in further establishing Kohl’s as the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle,” said CEO Michelle Gass. “We delivered record second quarter earnings with sales and margins materially exceeding expectations. As pleased as we are with our ongoing strategic progress, much of our opportunity is still ahead of us. We are on the eve of launching several transformational partnerships that will drive sustainable growth for years to come.”

Outlook: Kohl’s raised its full year 2021 outlook and expects diluted earnings per share between $5.80 and $6.10.

A Target store in Richmond, Texas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

August 18: Target (TGT)



Earnings: Q2 GAAP earnings per share was $3.65, up 8.9% from $3.35 in 2020. Q2 Adjusted EPS was $3.64, reflecting a 7.9% growth compared with $3.38 in 2020.

Sales: Second quarter total revenue was $25.2 billion, growing 9.5% compared to last year. Total sales grew 9.4%.

CEO Comments: “In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target’s leadership position in retail,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target. “We’ve spent years building and investing in the durable model we have today, which is supported by a differentiated strategy and the best team in retail.”

Outlook: Target expects high single digit growth in comparable sales for the second half of 2021.

The H&M Herald Square flagship features everything from homegoods to cosmetics CREDIT: H&M

August 18: TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), parent to Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods



Earnings: Diluted earnings per share were $.64, compared to earnings per share of $.62 in Q2 of 2020.

Sales: Net sales were $12.1 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 23%.

CEO Comments: “Our U.S. and international divisions delivered outstanding double-digit open-only comp store sales increases, as our exciting and eclectic mix of merchandise, great brands and values, and treasure-hunt shopping experience continued to draw customers into our stores around the world. I want to recognize the extraordinary work and dedication of our global Associates across the organization, especially our store and distribution center Associates who are physically coming into work to bring great values to our customers,” said Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of TJX.

Plexiglass barriers are seen at the checkout lanes at a Walmart store. CREDIT: Wesley Hitt/Courtesy of Walmart

August 17: Walmart (WMT)



Earnings: Adjusted earnings per share was: $1.78 compared to estimates of $1.57.

Sales: Total revenue was $141.0 billion, up 2.4%. Walmart US comp-store sales were up 5.2%.

CEO Comments: “We had another strong quarter in every part of our business. Our global eCommerce sales are on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year, further strengthening our position as a leader in omnichannel,” said Wlmart president and CEO Doug McMillon.

Outlook: Walmart raised its outlook and expects US comp sales of 5% to 6% and global e-commerce sales of $75 billion in fiscal year 2022.

Coca-Cola x Fila Disruptor 2 CREDIT: Fila

August 13: Fila Holdings Corp.

Earnings: Profits grew 198.2% in Q2

Sales: Sales grew 63.1% to to KRW 1,019,354 million ($909.0 mm). Fila USA sales grew 101.1% to KRW 113,525 million ($97 mm).

Outlook: Acushnet Holdings Corp, the parent of Fila Holdings, beat estimates and reported a sales growth of 108.3%. Acushnet raised 2021 earnings and sales guidance.

Concepts x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 OG “Otoro.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

August 13: Asics Corp. (ASCCF)



Earnings: Gross profit increased 49.4% to ¥105,448 million.

Sales: Net sales increased 42.6% to ¥209,478. Net sales increased by 51% in North America, driven by performance running sales.

Comments: “We are proud to continue seeing the ASICS brand and products resonating so well with consumers across categories from running to tennis,” said Richard Sullivan, president and COO of ASICS North America. “The growth across our owned and partner channels has been significant and we will continue to strategically navigate our brand going forward.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

August 11: eBay (EBAY)

Earnings: Earnings for Q2 will be 86 cents to 90 cents a share.

Sales: Revenue was $2.7 billion, up 14% on an as-reported basis and up 11% on a foreign exchange neutral basis.



CEO Comments: “In Q2, on an apples-to-apples basis, all key business metrics met or exceeded expectations and revenue growth was driven by the acceleration in our payments migration and growth in advertising,” said CEO Jamie Iannone. “During the quarter, we hit several important milestones in our ongoing transformation, including the transition of eBay’s Classifieds business — a deal that has already delivered exceptional shareholder value — and the announcement of the sale of our Korean business.”

Outlook: eBay expects revenues for Q3 to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.47 billion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ThredUp

August 10: ThredUp (TDUP)

Earnings: Gross profit grew 34% from 2020 to a record $44 million.

Sales: Revenues grew 27% year-over-year.

CEO Comments: “ThredUP is pleased to share another strong quarter with a further proofpoint of secondhand’s strength as evidenced by our better-than-expected revenue growth. In addition, our industry-leading infrastructure is reflected by our strong gross margin trends,” said CEO and cofounder James Reinhart.

Outlook: For fiscal year of 2021, ThredUp expects revvenue between $236 million and $241 million and gross margin between 71.5% and 72.5%.

Quick Notes: ThredUp is expanding internationally, with its recent acquisition of Remix, a top European reseller.

Brooks grew its global revenue 75% compared to 2020. CREDIT: Brooks Running

August 7: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A), which owns Brooks Sports and H.H. Brown Shoe Group

Earnings: Net earnings for Q2 totaled $28.1 billion.

Sales: Revenues for consumer products, which includes Berkshires leisure vehicles and apparel and footwear operations increased about $1.5 billion, or 68.0%, in Q2. Apparel and footwear revenues increased 46.6% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020.

Comments: “Many of our businesses generated significantly higher earnings over the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, which included significant adverse effects from the pandemic,” read the company’s regulatory filing on Saturday. “Earnings of our manufacturing, service and retail businesses in 2021 benefitted from higher customer demand in many of our businesses and exceeded earnings in 2019 as well.”

August 6: Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA), an e-commerce retailer with brands such as Zulily, Ballard Designs, Garnet Hill, QVC and HSN.

Earnings: Qurate reported diluted EPS of $0.52 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.54.

Sales: Revenue increased 2% to $3.5 billion.



CEO Comments: “The quarter played out largely as we expected, with our businesses responding effectively to customers’ evolving needs while managing continued supply chain headwinds and a tight labor market,” said Mike George, CEO of Qurate Retail. “We delivered strong increases in apparel and accessories and growth from our best customers at QxH, sustained momentum across our international businesses, and had record second quarter performance at Cornerstone Brands.”

The Adidas Skateboarding Forum 84 Mid ADV by Diego Nájera on foot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

August 5: Adidas (ADDYY)

Earnings: Net income reached € 387 million.

Sales: Revenues grew 51% in Q2 to € 5.077 billion, compared to the same period last year at € 3.352 billion.



CEO Comments: “With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter. Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Sales in our strategic growth markets EMEA and North America almost doubled. Revenues in our key categories Football and Outdoor even grew at triple-digit rates. The share of full-price sales increased strongly, fueling exceptional profitability improvements.”

Outlook: Adidas increased its full-year outlook and expects sales to grow 20% with net income expected to reach between € 1.4 and € 1.5 billion.

Quick notes: Revenues rose in all regions, except for Greater China.

Rocky’s S2V military boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

August 3: Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY), which designs, manufactures, and markets brands such as Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS and Ranger.

Earnings: Diluted earnings per share increased 57.6% to $0.52 and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 120% to $0.99.

Sales: Revenue increased 134.2% to $131.6 million compared with $56.2 million in Q2 of 2020.



CEO Comments: “Our business exhibited tremendous strength in the second quarter,” said Jason Brooks, chairman, president and CEO. “Demand for our Rocky, Georgia and Durango brands has been building over the past year and recent trends have been particularly strong. The combination of innovative product introductions, enhanced consumer engagement, and effective inventory management are fueling market share gains in our work, western and outdoor markets.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

August 3: Ralph Lauren (RL) reported earnings for Q1 of fiscal year 2022.

Earnings: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, excluding restructuring charges, beating analyst projections. Net income was $165 million, or $2.18 per diluted share on a reported basis. Net income was $172 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, on an adjusted basis.

Sales: Sales for Q1 grew 182% to $1.4 billion, led by North America and Europe.

CEO Comments: “Against the backdrop of stronger than expected re-openings across North America and Europe, our teams delivered exceptional performance this quarter,” said president and CEO Patrice Louvet. “Our timeless brand is resonating strongly with consumers around the world, and the breadth of our lifestyle portfolio is enabling us to deliver products that meet evolving consumer tastes and demand as we progressively emerge from the pandemic.”

Outlook: The company raised its outlook for fiscal year 2022 and expects constant currency revenues to grow 25% to 30% on a 53-week basis with an adjusted operating margin expected between 12% and 12.5%

An Under Armour retail store. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

August 3: Under Armour (UA)

Earnings: The company reversed its year-ago loss, posting a profit of $59.2 million, or 13 cents per share. Excluding one-time charges, Under Armour earned 24 cents per share.

Sales: Revenue was up 91% to $1.4 billion. Footwear revenue increased 85% to $343 million. Revenue in North America, which has been in focus during the company’s turnaround efforts, rose 101% to $905 million.

CEO Comments: “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the continued improvements across product, marketing, and our financial results, I believe this year sets a robust foundation that positions us well for our next chapter of profitable growth,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk.

Outlook: Under Armour previously forecast a loss of 2 cents to 4 cents a share for fiscal 2021. The company now projects earnings of 14 cents to 16 cents per share on a sales increase in the low 20% range. (Adjusted earnings are expected to hit 50 to 52 cents.)

Quick notes: “We continue to believe UA is a prime example of a company that used a ‘COVID-Cover’ to refashion its business for multi-year success and return to under-promising and over-delivering, suggesting that today’s guidance hike may well prove conservative,” BMO Capital Markets Analyst Simeon Siegel wrote in a note.

A Columbia jacket being “Tested Tough” in the wilderness. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

August 2: Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Earnings: The company reported a diluted earnings per share of $0.61, compared to a net loss per share of $(0.77) in Q2 of 2020.

Sales: Net sales increased 79% to $566.4 million.

CEO Comments: “Our record financial performance clearly reflects the powerful fundamental recovery that is underway in our business. Second quarter results exceeded our expectations, driven by better than planned performance in our U.S. wholesale and DTC brick & mortar businesses,” said chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle. “We eclipsed pre-pandemic first half 2019 financial results, marking an important milestone in our recovery. It is clear that our brand portfolio is resonating with consumers and we are well positioned to benefit from current consumer and outdoor trends.”

Outlook: The company raised its full year outlook and now expects net sales between $3.13 and $3.16 billion and diluted earnings per share between $4.30 and $4.55.

Michael Kors Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag CREDIT: Michael Kors

July 30: Capri Holdings (CPRI), parent company to the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands.

Earnings: The company reported $219 million in profit, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to a loss of of $180 million, or $(1.21) per share, in 2020.

Sales: Revenue increased 178% to $1.25 billion, up from $451 million a year ago.

CEO Comments: “We were pleased by our first quarter performance which reflected the strength of Capri Holdings’ three global fashion luxury houses, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors,” said John D. Idol, chairman and CEO. “All of our luxury houses significantly exceeded our revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter, as they continued to deepen consumer desire and engagement. As a result of this encouraging start to the year, we are raising our Fiscal 2022 revenue and earnings outlook.”

Outlook: The company raised its full year guidance and now expects a total revenue of about $5.3 billion.

Quick notes: The company’s strong results show early signs of a comeback for the luxury fashion firm.

Supreme reseller with several bags from the store. CREDIT: MEGA

July 30: VF Corp. (VFC), which includes the Vans, The North Face, Supreme, and Timberland brands, among others.

Earnings: Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.39. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 148% to $0.27.

Sales: Revenue grew 104% to $2.2 billion. Excluding acquisitions, revenue increased 90%.

CEO Comments: “Our teams delivered an outstanding first quarter, powering VF back to pre-pandemic revenue levels while driving an earnings recovery ahead of our expectations,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We continue to see broad-based momentum across the portfolio, supporting an increase to our fiscal 2022 outlook for each of our largest brands.”

Outlook: VF Corp. raised its full year outlook for fiscal year 2022 and now expects revenue to grow at least 30% and hit at least $12 billion, including $600 million from the Supreme brand.

Hoka One One Rincon 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

July 29: Deckers (DECK), which includes the Ugg, Hoka One One, Teva, and Sanuk brands, among others. Deckers reported earnings for Q1 of fiscal year 2022.

Earnings: Earnings per share increased to $1.71.

Sales: Revenue increased 78.2% to $504.7 million.

CEO Comments: “Our portfolio of brands delivered a strong start to fiscal 2022, which propelled Deckers to its most profitable first quarter ever,” said Dave Powers, President and CEO. “The growing influence of HOKA, increasing year-round appeal of UGG, and continuing strength of Teva are driving progress across strategic priorities and delivering a more balanced business.”

Outlook: Deckers raised its full year outlook for fiscal year 2022 and expects earnings per share in between $14.45 and $15.10.

Quick notes: Hoka sales grew 95.5% to $213.1 million in Q1, marking the first quarter that the brand surpassed UGG in revenue.

Puma x Haribo Classic Suede in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

July 29: Puma SE (PUMSY:OTC US)

Earnings: Net earnings increased to € 49 million.

Sales: Revenues were up 95.8% to € 1.59 billion.

CEO Comments: “I am very proud of how our organization has maneuvered through all of these issues and how we managed to achieve these results in the second quarter,” said Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden. “Demand for our products in performance, comfort and lifestyle has been strong. The cooperation with our sourcing and retail partners has become even stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic and this continued to help us in the second quarter.”

Outlook: The company raised its outlook for 2021 and expects 2021 currency-adjusted sales to increase by at least 20%, up from a previous projection in the mid-teens.

Quick notes: Puma’s growth was led by North America, which posted a sales growth of 181.8% to € 675.6.

Saucony Endorphin Trail. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

July 29: Wolverine Worldwide Inc. (WWW), which includes the Saucony, Sperry, are Merrell brands, among others.

Earnings: Net earnings for Q2 totaled $44.7 million, or 53 cents a diluted share, marking an increase from 2020 losses of $1.6 million, or 2 cents.

Sales: Reported revenue was up 81% at $631.9 million versus 2020 and up 77.7% on a constant currency basis.

CEO Comments: “With record revenue in the second quarter and demand for our brands continuing to accelerate, we now expect to deliver meaningful growth this year over both 2020 and 2019,” said Blake W. Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide’s Chairman and CEO. “Merrell and Saucony, our two largest brands, both achieved all-time record quarterly revenue – more than doubling their combined revenue year-over-year and driving combined revenue growth of more than 40% versus 2019.

Outlook: The company raised its outlook for 2021 and now expects revenue between $2,340 million to $2,400 million, and growth of 31% to 34% compared to 2020. This is up $150 million from the company’s original outlook in February.

Quick notes: The company appears to have reversed the tide of its pandemic slowdown, partly thanks to high demand for Merrell and Saucony products. Brendan Hoffman, who is set to take over the role of CEO later this year, will help the company continue to shift its focus to broader and more longterm revenue goals, Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser said in a note.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

July 28: Steve Madden (SHOO)

Earnings: Net income was $36.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Sales: Revenue increased 178.6% to $397.9 million compared to $142.8 million in 2020.

CEO Comments: “We are excited about the strong and accelerated recovery we are seeing in our business. Our second quarter results significantly exceeded our expectations, with earnings slightly ahead of pre-COVID-19 second quarter 2019,” said CEO and Chairman Edward Rosenfeld.

Outlook: Steve Madden expects revenue to increase 43% to 47% over fiscal year 2020, with diluted EPS between $1.90 and $2.00 and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.00 and $2.10.

Quick notes: Sales have still not reached where they were pre-Covid and are are still down about $52 million from the same quarter two years ago.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

July 22: Crocs (CROX)

Earnings: Quarterly net earnings rose to $319 million, or $2.23 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared with $56.6 million, or $1.01 a year ago. Revenues were up 93%, or $640.8 million, compared with $331.6 million in a year ago.

Sales: Revenues were up 93%, or $640.8 million, compared with $331.6 million in a year ago.

CEO Comments: “We continue to see strong consumer demand for the Crocs brand globally. On the back of record second quarter results and continued momentum, we are raising our full year 2021 guidance,” said Andrew Rees, CEO, in a statement.

Outlook: Croc expects full-year revenues to increase 60% to 65%, compared with 2020 revenues of $1.39 billion. In the third quarter, the company expects revenues to rise 60% to 70% compared with third quarter 2020 revenues of $361.7 million.

Quick notes: In recent months, Crocs has focused on sharpening its direct-to-consumer business and slimming down on certain wholesale partnerships. Its DTC sales increased 78.6% year over year as a result.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

July 22: Skechers (SKX)

Earnings: Skechers earned $137.4 million, or 88 cents a share in Q2, compared to a loss of $68.1 million, or 44 cents, last year.

Sales: Revenues rose 127.3% to $1.66 billion from $729.5 million in Q2 of 2020.

CEO Comments: “We accomplished these financial results even as we continued to face COVID-19 related challenges including delayed shipments and port constraints as well as temporary store closures in some key markets, including India, Canada, and parts of Europe and South America,” said David Weinberg Skechers COO, in a statement.

Outlook: Skechers expects sales between $6.15 billion and $6.25 billion and diluted EPS between $2.55 and $2.65.

Quick notes: Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser said Skechers’ superior supply chain, comfort-focused products, and strong position in the wholesale market have made it a great option for retailers “who are in dire need of goods” during the current shipping crunch.