Deckers’ Shares Rise After Hoka Drives Gains In Q1

Deckers shares are up 2.5% in after hours trading after the company reported strong results for its first quarter of the fiscal year.

The footwear conglomerate — which owns Hoka, Ugg and Teva — reported that net sales in Q1 increased 21.8% to $614.5 million. The sales were led by the Hoka brand, which saw net sales increase 54.9% to $330 million. Net income was $44.8 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.66.

The results marked a milestone for the Hoka brand, which achieved a one-billion dollar revenue milestone within the last 12 months. The running brand has seen a meteoric rise in the last few years, as more consumers take to running throughout the pandemic.

“The Hoka brand’s speed to achieve this feat is exciting, especially as the brand’s increasing penetration to our portfolio benefits Deckers’ overall quarterly financial and operational performance,” said Deckers president and CEO Dave Powers in a statement.

In June, Hoka revealed its first-ever global brand campaign, dubbed “Fly Human Fly,” along with new running shoe, the Mach 5. In May, president of performance lifestyle at Deckers Brands Wendy Yang stepped down from her role. She was responsible for several brands that rose to prominence under her watch, most notably Hoka and Teva. Stefano Caroti, Deckers’ president of omnichannel, has taken on the role on an interim basis.

After Hoka, Ugg was the next top performing brand in Q1, with net sales decreasing 2.4% to $207.9 million. Teva sales increased 2% to $59.6 million.

While Deckers noted that current macro-economic conditions could impact its business moving forward, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2023. Net sales are expected to be between $3.45 billion and $3.50 billion. The company raised its outlook for diluted earnings per share and expects it to be in the range of $17.50 to $18.35.

Inventories, including items in-transit, were $839.5 million in Q1 compared to $457.7 million last year, reflecting a broader trend across retail this quarter. Columbia Sportswear, Steve Madden, Target, Walmart and more retail have reported having higher than usual inventories due to shifting spending habits as prices surge at record highs. Executives across retail have say they are expecting to see a surge in discounts as they look to correct their large levels of inventory.