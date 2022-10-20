Vera Bradley and Totes Debut Colorful Rain Gear Exclusively at Kohl’s

Rainy days will be a lot brighter thanks to a new collaboration between Vera Bradley and Totes.

The two brands just launched a limited-edition rain collection available exclusively at Kohl’s. Included in the line are a packable backpack, a pouch, umbrella and the women’s Carson rain boot, all decorated in exclusive floral and paisley prints in seasonally inspired tones.

Each item is priced under $60.

To create the “Vera Bradley powered by Totes” line, the partners tapped into Totes’ expertise with the outdoors, combining its weatherproof technologies with Vera Bradley’s signature patterns and motifs. The result is a playful collection that can withstand the elements.

Vera Bradley powered by Totes Carson women’s rain boot. CREDIT: Courtesy

Vera Bradley powered by Totes umbrella. CREDIT: Courtesy

For its part, Vera Bradley has been branching out of late with more product offerings.

Last month, the popular lifestyle brand made its first foray into what chief creative officer Beatrice Mac Cabe calls “true footwear” with the VB Cloud collection. The line launched with four slip-on shoes featuring water-repellent uppers, memory foam insoles and molded arch supports. And last week, in time for the holiday season, Vera Bradley expanded the selection with the addition of a soft, fleece-lined mule.

The Vera Bradley team spent four years developing the footwear collection, starting with an extensive listening period and focus groups with customers. Ultimately, the customers asked for a shoe that was functional, lightweight and casual, but pretty enough to wear anywhere and still look put together.

Vera Bradley’s VB Cloud slip-on shoes come in solid colors and its signature prints. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

The VB Cloud shoes are available for purchase in women’s sizes 5 through 11 on Verabradley.com and in Vera Bradley stores. Prices range from $70 to $80.

Looking ahead to spring ’23, Mac Cabe said there are plans to add sporty sandals to the VB Cloud line, but ultimately the brand will focus on introducing new prints and patterns to the footwear collection rather than a lot of different silhouettes.