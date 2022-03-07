Supreme Will Drop a New Collaboration With Burberry This Week

Speculation of a Supreme and Burberry collab have been swirling online for months now.

But this weekend, American rapper A$AP Nast all but confirmed the partnership with an Instagram post featuring a co-branded matching set made in Burberry’s famous check fabric. Nast tagged Burberry, Supreme and the streetwear brand’s newly appointed creative director, Tremaine Emory, in the post with the caption “We back let’s go!”

On Monday, Burberry released the full lineup of the new collaboration, which will see both brands selling separate items from the collection exclusively.

At Supreme stores, customers can pick up a Supreme x Burberry car coat, shearling-collar puffer jacket, trucker jacket, rugby top, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, denim shorts, T-shirt, crusher hat, six-panel cap and skateboard.

At Burberry, the British heritage label will exclusively offer a cobranded funnel-neck jacket, jogging pants and silk pajama set.

The collection will drop on Thursday, March 10, in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Other markets will see the collection starting Saturday, March 12. Burberry also noted that the Supreme x Burberry six-panel cap and crusher hat will be available at a later date.

This is the latest luxury collaboration for Supreme, which minted its first high-end partnership with Louis Vuitton in 2017. Since then, the streetwear brand has teamed up with other luxury brands like Emilio Pucci, Tiffany & Co., Missoni, Rimowa, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yohji Yamamoto and Junya Watanabe.