Princess Diana’s Famous Red Sheep Sweater is Getting the Sperry Treatment for Fall

Warm & Wonderful, the company behind Princess Diana’s famous red sheep sweater, is bringing its signature motif to footwear.

The British knitwear label has teamed up with Sperry on the range, which sees the allover sheep print on the footwear brand’s classic CVO sneaker in four colorways. The Sperry x Warm & Wonderful collection will be available on Sperry.com in August 2022.

Sperry’s collaboration with Warm & Wonderful was unveiled on Friday at New York Men’s Day, which also saw the brand reveal a collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Pleasures and its latest Cloud collection. Sperry also served as a returning sponsor of the bi-annual menswear event.

Styles from Sperry's Pleasures collaboration. CREDIT: Andrew Werner

The Sperry x Pleasures collection features six styles that connect with the streetwear brand’s fall ‘22 sportswear collection, taking inspiration from designer Alex James’ childhood in New Jersey, where boat shoes were a fashion staple. The hero style of the collection is a suede creeper-inspired boat shoe — a punk iteration of a timeless classic. The collab will be available in September on Sperry.com.

As for the brand’s fall 2022 Cloud collection, the range includes three-eye Authentic Original boat shoes, a chukka, and the Captain’s Oxford styles. The jewel-toned autumnal collection features recycled wool, vegetable tanned and chrome-free leather, as well as recycled outsoles and breathable recycled liners with chunky Vibram outsoles. The range will launch this fall.

Styles from Sperry’s fall 2022 Cloud collection. CREDIT: Andrew Werner

This is the fourth season that Sperry has served as a sponsor at New York Men’s Day. In addition to showing its latest collaborations and collection for fall, the brand provided its classic CVO sneaker for the event’s Perry Ellis America presentation, while Sperry’s Saltwater boot was featured in the A. Potts presentation.

In September, Sperry showcased its holiday collection with music superstar John Legend at New York Men’s Day.