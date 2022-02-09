Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Label Teams Up With Tretorn on ‘Mommy and Me’ Capsule

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James label has teamed up with Tretorn on a new footwear collaboration.

According to Draper James, Witherspoon wanted to partner with Tretorn on a capsule since she wears the brand often and is one of her favorite casual shoe brands. What resulted was a 5-style co-branded sneaker capsule for women and kids.

Kathryn Sukey, head of design at Draper James, told FN the collection is designed to work with everyday looks. Two of Draper James’ hallmark materials — gingham and chambray — are incorporated in the shoes.

CREDIT: EMILY DORIO

For instance, Tretorn’s classic Nylite was updated with gingham to pair to Draper James’ signature Southern-inspired collection. Tretorn’s Rawlins style was tweaked to complement the ready-to-wear brand’s classic chambray styling by using suedes and leathers in similar and complementary hues. Women’s styles retail between $80 and $90, kids styles retail for $55.

This isn’t the first footwear collaboration for Draper James. In March 2020, the label teamed up with Keds on two low-top silhouettes in four different colorways, including magnolia flower print, navy gingham, eyelet and chambray.

And in April 2017, Draper James released its first-ever footwear collaboration with Jack Rogers. The year-long partnership included a Southern prep take on classic thong sandals.