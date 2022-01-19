The Collabs: Mr Porter Teams Up With Fear of God + More

Jan. 19, 2022: Mr Porter has teamed up with Jerry Lorenzo’s L.A.-based label Fear of God for the first time on a special capsule collection. The exclusive line consists of 40 pieces across ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and kids, including 24 Fear of God styles encompassing comfortable tailoring and modern structured designs, charcoal-colored accessories and signature footwear, the online retailer said in a statement. The launch is part of the final installment of Mr Porter’s “Hosted By” designer content series, which “commemorates some of the brightest and most resonant voices in menswear,” Mr Porter noted. The Fear Of God x Mr Porter exclusive capsule collection, which retails between $45 and $2,550, is now available at Mrporter.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Jan. 11, 2022: Singapore-based label Charles & Keith has joined forces with Gen Z designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang of Shanghai brand Shushu/Tong on a four-piece capsule collection of shoes and bag. Created to “evoke strength and beauty alongside a youthful, bold spirit,” according to a press release, the line includes two patent-leather Mary Jane styles and two mixed media handbags — all featuring a rose motif throughout. Pieces in the collection retail from $173 to $203 and are now available to shop on charlesandkeith.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Jan. 4, 2022: Dr. Martens has teamed up with London-based lifestyle retailer Goodhood for a curated rework of the British footwear brand’s classic 101 UB boot. Both Dr. Martens and Goodhood have been adopted by London’s subcultures for celebrating an independent spirit. Calling back to the retailer’s cult following, the collaborative boot features white screen-printed graphics across the six-eye 101 boots’ upper, complemented by a distinctive contrast white welt stitch. Gunmetal eyelets add additional flair, while the boot stays true to form with Dr. Martens’ signature black-and-yellow heel loop. The new Dr. Martens x Goodhood UB 101 boot is now available for $160 at select partners and drmartens.com.

CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Big December 2021 Collabs

Dec. 14, 2021: Clarks Originals has teamed up with beloved restaurant Sweet Chick on the limited-edition Wafflebee collection, which is available now via ClarksUSA.com. The range features Sweet Chick’s take on the iconic Clarks Wallabee, which is delivered in light and dark brown hues with embossed waffle print uppers. The light brown look features light green speckles on the upper, while the dark brown style includes pink speckles, which Clarks Originals said in a statement serve as nods to Sweet Chick’s house-made herb and raspberry butters. Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee collection is available in men’s and women’s sizing for $200.

A closeup of the Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee in light brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

Dec. 9, 2021: Italian shoemaker Francesco Russo has teamed up with French designer Charles de Vilmorin team up for an exclusive collaboration. According to a statement, the capsule collection features five shoe styles from Francesco Russo – one knee-high boot, one loafer and three stiletto styles – all revamped in exclusive prints by de Vilmorin. While developing the range, each pair was hand-painted by de Vilmorin, then printed on leather. “Since launching his eponymous line in 2020, I’ve always been amazed by the imaginary of Charles and all his drawings,” said Russo in a statement. “Seeing my classical silhouette as canvas for his creativity is a great gift.” The capsule will be available on Francesco Russo’s website and at a selection of wholesales starting in April and May 2022. Pricing will range from 595 euros for stilettos to 1,500 euros for knee-high boots.