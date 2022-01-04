The Collabs: Dr. Martens Releases New Boot with London Retailer Goodhood + More

Jan. 4, 2022: Dr. Martens has teamed up with London-based lifestyle retailer Goodhood for a curated rework of the British footwear brand’s classic 101 UB boot. Both Dr. Martens and Goodhood have been adopted by London’s subcultures for celebrating an independent spirit. Calling back to the retailer’s cult following, the collaborative boot features white screen-printed graphics across the six-eye 101 boots’ upper, complemented by a distinctive contrast white welt stitch. Gunmetal eyelets add additional flair, while the boot stays true to form with Dr. Martens’ signature black-and-yellow heel loop. The new Dr. Martens x Goodhood UB 101 boot is now available for $160 at select partners and drmartens.com.

CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Dec. 14, 2021: Home fragrance technology company Pura has teamed up with Kenneth Cole on custom fragrances. Called Aim to Teas and Go Fig-ure, each fragrance was created with the Kenneth Cole customer in mind using VivaScentz, a fragrance design tool that allows perfumers to create compositions that will enhance well-being. They are available now at TryPura.com and kennethcole.com, retailing for $18 each, or in a box set that includes the Pura diffuser device and two fragrances for $85.

Kenneth Cole x Pura home fragrances. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Dec. 14, 2021: Clarks Originals has teamed up with beloved restaurant Sweet Chick on the limited-edition Wafflebee collection, which is available now via ClarksUSA.com. The range features Sweet Chick’s take on the iconic Clarks Wallabee, which is delivered in light and dark brown hues with embossed waffle print uppers. The light brown look features light green speckles on the upper, while the dark brown style includes pink speckles, which Clarks Originals said in a statement serve as nods to Sweet Chick’s house-made herb and raspberry butters. Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee collection is available in men’s and women’s sizing for $200.

Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee in dark brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

Dec. 9, 2021: Italian shoemaker Francesco Russo has teamed up with French designer Charles de Vilmorin team up for an exclusive collaboration. According to a statement, the capsule collection features five shoe styles from Francesco Russo – one knee-high boot, one loafer and three stiletto styles – all revamped in exclusive prints by de Vilmorin. While developing the range, each pair was hand-painted by de Vilmorin, then printed on leather. “Since launching his eponymous line in 2020, I’ve always been amazed by the imaginary of Charles and all his drawings,” said Russo in a statement. “Seeing my classical silhouette as canvas for his creativity is a great gift.” The capsule will be available on Francesco Russo’s website and at a selection of wholesales starting in April and May 2022. Pricing will range from 595 euros for stilettos to 1,500 euros for knee-high boots.

CREDIT: Charles de Vilmorin for Francesco Russo pour Charles de Vilmorin

Dec. 7, 2021: Pierre Hardy unveiled a new collaboration with TV personality and NFL Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz. As the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the industry and the world, with travel restrictions and lockdowns, Pierre Hardy and Cruz made use of modern technology to bring their vision to life. More importantly, the duo thought the collaboration as a symbol of unity and an artistic contribution to the fight against systemic racism. The Black Lives Matter movement shook the world in the summer of 2020, this design, according to the Parisian footwear and accessories brand, is a reflection of the cultural shift that is actively taking place, and intended to provoke dialogue through design. Built around the imperative topics of equality, equity and inclusion, the concept weaves in the colors and stories of Cruz in America and Hardy in Paris. “Victor is a dandy. He’s very picky. He focuses on every detail from the quality of the laces to the length of a stitch or the shade of a color. The process was similar to tuning a car. I wanted Victor to express himself freely,” Pierre Hardy said in a statement. The collection of four V.C.II sneakers will drop later this month.

The Pierre Hardy V.C. II Survivor sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pierre Hardy

Dec. 7, 2021: For its first collaboration with a Native American artist as a next step on its commitment to the Indigenous community, Minnetonka has teamed up with artist Adrienne Benjamin on a hat collection. A Minnesotan, Anishinaabe, and a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Adrienne has also partnered with the brand as a reconciliation advisor. The Adrienne Benjamin hand-beaded hats, launching tomorrow, are crafted from a wool and polyester blend and intricately hand-beaded with vibrant seed beads around the brim. This collection is available in grey with blue beading, brown with green beading, or black with red beading and retail for $275 each. All profits for the sale of this product are going to Benjamin. In honor of the Native-designed product launch and Minnetonka’s ongoing commitment to the Native American community, Minnetonka will also be making a separate monetary donation to charities selected by Adrienne Benjamin which include: Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center (MIWRC) and Niniijaanis.

Minnetonka x artist Adrienne Benjamin’s limited collection of hand-beaded hats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Minnetonka

Dec. 7, 2021: Melissa and Larroudé have teamed up for a collection of slide sandals. Designed together with Larroudé co-founder Marina Larroudé and Melissa’s Brazil-based design team, the waterproof slide presents consists of 100% recyclable PVC fused with Larroudé floral graphic prints. The capsule features three footwear designs in pink, blue and black colorways, and retails for $90. The collaboration will be available for purchase at shopmelissa.com, larroude.com, Galeria Melissa New York and Melissa Clube Los Angeles.

CREDIT: DAN LI

Dec. 3, 2021: Palm Angels designer Francesco Ragazzi has teamed up with Moncler on its latest collaboration, 8 Moncler Palm Angels. Included in this collection is a range of boots made in tandem with Italian brand Moon Boot, transforming the traditional puffer-style boot in a playful and unexpected animal print. According to Moncler in a statement, these water-resistant snow boots are “designed to keep you warm even in the coldest climates.” The traditional puffer style is transformed into a playful and unexpected animal print design, camouflage print or into a fun, fringe-trimmed design. Eschewing pre-set seasonal codes, Ragazzi also releases a puffer jacket, with or without sleeves, a Hawaiian shirt, cardigan, tracksuit, and sweatshirt. For the collection, he has refashioned the signature Moncler logo, replacing the cockerel emblem over the word Moncler with a palm tree. The new 8 Moncler Palm Angels Moon Boot range, which retails between $895 and $995, is now available at moncler.com, palmangels.com, and moonboot.com.

The 8 Moncler Palm Angels with Moon Boot Shedir Snow Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moncler

Dec. 2, 2021: Merrell has teamed up with Brooklyn-based menswear brand Adsum on a new limited-edition style. Called the Adsum / Merrell 1TRL Hut Moc, the shoe is an ultralight slip-on with a perforated suede upper and collapsible heel section. It also features a soft leather footbed, and an EVA outsole. In a press release, Pete Macnee, co-founder of Adsum, teased three more collaborations coming with Merrell over the coming months. “All of our upcoming collab styles with Merrell pay homage to the Adirondack Forty Sixers, an elite group of hikers that have reached the summit of all 46 peaks in the Adirondack Park that are above 4,000 feet in elevation,” said Macnee. The Adsum / Merrell 1TRL Hut Moc is now available on adsumnyc.com.

The Adsum / Merrell 1TRL Hut Moc CREDIT: Courtesy of Adsum

Dec. 1, 2021: Save The Duck has teamed up with fellow sustainable Italian brand ACBC (Anything Can Be Changed) on a capsule of three eco-friendly sneakers. Made of 100% vegan leather, recycled plastic bottles, organic cotton laces and cork insole, the range features new “Fin” and “Wing” styles. The new Save The Duck x ACBC footwear collection retails for $148 and are now available at savetheduck.com and acbc.com.

Save The Duck x ACBC sneaker collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Save The Duck

Nov. 24, 2021: For his latest collaboration with New Balance, menswear designer Todd Snyder created a limited-edition sneaker called the NB992 10th Anniversary. The running shoe is a luxe update on the popular 992, a beloved style of Steve Jobs. For this drop, Snyder designed his version – a mixture of grays in vegetable-tanned leather. The sneaker features ‘2011’ on the left heel and ‘2021’ on the right and it comes with three shoelace color options, all in shades of white and gray. The NB992 10th Anniversary will be available for pre-order on Dec. 1, 2021 at 11 am exclusively on toddsnyder.com.

Todd Snyder x New Balance NB992 10th Anniversary sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Nov. 24, 2021: Italian fashion brand GCDS has launched an exclusive unisex capsule collection in collaboration with Moon Boot, customizing its signature Icon boot born in 1969 after the first human steps on the moon. GCDS adds a whimsical twist to Moon Boot’s most recognizable style with four different versions. The first, in technical nylon with knitted insert with GCDS logo on the back, comes in shades of red and black or in candy pink. The same shoe is also made in faux fur with an all-over logo print in black and white or brown and also in a pony printed version. To complete the collection, a boot in collaboration with Sanrio made in faux fur with the Hello Kitty patch in knitwear on the front. All boots also feature the signature band with a contrasting Moon Boot logo. The capsule collection, which retails between $210 and $300, is now available in GCDS stores, on gcds.it, on moonboot.com, and in selected international retailers.

Moon Boot with GCDS. CREDIT: Courtesy of GCDS

Nov. 24, 2021: Parisian fashion label Y/Project has partnered with Brazilian favorite Melissa on a new shoe capsule that serves as a nod to Victorian vases that are “profusely adorned and embellished.” The line features baroque mules and two new styles – the floral slides and the floral point mules. The returning baroque mules come in new colorways, pearl and gold. “The design ethos of Y/Project has always been about the blending and bending of historical references and pop culture, of past and present, of high and low,” said Glenn Martens, founder and creative director at Y/Project. “This eco-friendly collaboration reflects a girl’s dream to wear a crystal shoe but with all the comfort Melissa is renowned for.” The new capsule released on Tuesday, Nov. 23 on shopmelissa.com and on yproject.fr.

Melissa Court Shoe Flower + Y/Project. CREDIT: Photo Courtesy of Y/Project

Nov. 24, 2021: Balmain has released a new sneaker with Dogpound, a boutique fitness gym frequented by Olivier Rousteing, the French luxury brand’s creative director. For this partnership, Balmain adapted its popular BBold sneaker style which features two independent soles with shock-absorption materials and looped in a pair of metalized rubber straps. The new Balmain x Dogpound version of the BBold Sneaker is available in either black or white and features bold bands emblazoned with the Dogpound logo. The limited-edition Balmain x Dogpound BBold sneaker, which retails for $1,095, is now available for pre-sale exclusively to Dogpound clients. From December 8th, the design can be found at balmain.com and thedogpound.com, as well as at select Balmain boutiques.

The new Balmain x Dogpound BBold sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balmain

Nov. 22, 2021: Parisian label Both has tapped footwear brand Palladium for an edgy shoe collaboration. Inspired by both military uniforms and the great outdoors, the duo’s combined Gao Eva style includes three boots in a white, black and beige color palette. All pairs include canvas and leather uppers, plus sharp lug-style rubber soles for a utilitarian touch. You can shop Both x Palladium’s boots, which retail for €280 (approximately $315 USD) on Both.com.

Both x Palladium’s Gao Eva boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Both

Nov. 17, 2021: Ugg is celebrating classical art this season with Extra Butter. The New York-based boutique has teamed up with the Californian brand on a “Fine Art” range of comfy all-gender shoes—and a cozy throw blanket—covered in bold prints. Both a blanket and Ugg’s suede lace-up Neumel boots are given a white and gray marble-print treatment, while its plush Fluff It slippers are revamped in an orange, purple and green camouflage palette. Meanwhile, the brand’s Tasman slippers’ shearling lining gets a multicolored makeover—along with black suede uppers and a still-life fruit painting print. The collection will be released alongside a pop-up gallery in Long Island City—home to one of Extra Butter’s boutiques—featuring works by artists of color, including Mason Eve, Malik Roberts, Maya Davis and Austin Willis. All styles, which retail from $120-$180, will be available on November 19 in Extra Butter’s Long Island City and Lower East Side stores and on ExtraButterNY.com.

Ugg x Extra Butter’s Tasman “Still Life” slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Nov. 17, 2021: Rebecca Minkoff has lent her rock n’ roll touch to EMU Australia. In partnership with the sustainable Australian shoe brand, Minkoff has recast its signature Monch clogs in an all-black palette. EMU Australia x Rebecca Minkoff’s Monch style features monochromatic rounded toes, shearling lining and suede uppers lined with round silver studs, as well as cork footbeds for added comfort. You can find the $148 slippers on RebeccaMinkoff.com.

EMU Australia x Rebecca Minkoff’s Monch clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Nov. 15, 2021: “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn has added her affinity for glamour and drama to a new collection with ShoeDazzle. The affordable brand’s collaboration with the reality TV star is packed with pointed-toe pumps and boots in varying heights. All pairs feature embellishments from cord ties, fringe or studs—as well as plenty of saturated colors, PVC, crystals and metallics. All styles from the collection, which retails from $14-$27, are now live on ShoeDazzle.com.

Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle’s Polymnia pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Nov. 15, 2021: Following its expansion into home decor, designer shoe brand Sarah Flint has partnered with luxury French linen brand Yves Delorme on a pair of shearling-lined house slides. The shoes are decorated with blue floral embroidery drawn from Flint’s own watercolor paintings, details which can also be found on a coordinating bathrobe that’s also part of the collection. The Sarah Flint X Yves Delorme House Slide currently retail for $365 on Sarahflint.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Nov. 15, 2021: Comfy shoe brand Birkenstock has teamed up with alternative fashion retailer Opening Ceremony to create a capsule of clogs, celebrating the works of artist René Magritte. The limited-edition collaboration features the brand’s classic Birkenstock clogs in two different prints of Magritte’s works: a nighttime landscape against blue skies from 1954’s “L’Empire des Lumières [The Empire of Lights],” and oversized eyes from 1929’s “Le Faux Miroir [The False Mirror].” Each pair retails for $180 in men’s and women’s sizes on Birkenstock.com and $183 on OpeningCeremony.com.

Birkenstock x Opening Ceremony’s campaign for its Boston clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Nov. 12, 2021: Italian daywear brand Scarosso is expanding into the heels with the help of longtime shoe designer Brian Atwood. The collection includes five statement silhouettes, including pumps, ankle boots and over-the-knee styles in an array of colors. “My collaboration with Scarosso was a perfect fit since they are a great Italian shoe manufacturer, and my work has a long history of Italian design,” the designer said. “I wanted to create classic styles that should be a staple of every woman’s wardrobe with rich fabrications and an eye for simple, impactful design.”

Nov. 11, 2021: Puma and Maison Kitsuné have teamed up for a second collection of footwear, apparel and accessories, which the German athletic giant said aligns sport with the fashion house’s Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic. This range features subtle embroidered details and lighter tones, and also includes Maison Kitsuné’s signature Fox logos throughout. For footwear, the two opted for the Suede Crepe and the Mirage Sport. The line also includes elevated sweats, a reverse bomber, a waterproof poncho, a trench coat and cargo pants. The second Puma and Maison Kitsuné drop arrives Nov. 13, with prices ranging from $35 to $330. It can be purchased via Puma.com, at Puma stores, Maisonkitsune.com, at Maison Kitsuné stores and other select retailers.

Puma x Maison Kitsuné Mirage Sport. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Nov. 9, 2021: The latest Wolverine collaboration is doing hard-core good. The footwear brand teamed up again with iconic rock band Metallica on a three-boot collection — as well as a hoodie, graphic T and beanie — that all have a philanthropic hook. Half of proceeds for each sale will go toward the Metallica Scholars initiative, operated by the band’s All Within My Hands nonprofit. It helps support skilled trade programs at community colleges, to give more students access to career opportunities. The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection launches Nov. 30, but is available now for preorder Wolverine.com. The boot styles include the Wolverine 1000 Mile plain-toe boot ($400); Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring work boot ($155 with safety toe/$150 without); Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring Wedge ($165).

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars boot collection CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Nov. 8, 2021: Dr. Martens and Stussy partnered on another workwear-inspired look, the Dr. Martens x Stüssy 939 Boot. The collab is a melding of two footwear styles. Stussy reimagined its own signature 6-eye boot by taking cues from the original Dr. Martens work boots from the 1960s. Key elements include a commando-style BEN outsole, padded collar and rope laces. The boots are offered in a wheat and black version, retailing for $180 starting Nov. 12. They will be available at select Dover Street Market locations, as well as online at Drmartens.com and Stussy.com.

Dr. Martens x Stussy 939 Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

Nov. 4, 2021: For their fifth adaption, Veja and Rick Owens teamed up on their first performance runner collab, with the Marlin style, which features Rick Owens’ aesthetic while keeping the shoe’s technical components. The vegan sneaker is made 100% recycled polyester and its outsole is 65% bio-based, for example. The pair also collaborated on the vegan Hiking Style, out Nov. 4, in three new colorways: black, dust and honey. The Marlin will be available for purchase on Dec. 3.

Rick Owens reimagines Veja’s Marlin performance runner in their latest collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

Nov. 1, 2021: Moncler and Hoka One One have teamed up to create a high-performance mountain shoe, and the result is a new iteration of the Mafate Speed 2. This limited-edition model, according to a statement, was created “to master mountains and to meet the demands of modern city adventures with reflective features.” The shoe, which is made for technical terrain, features Vibram Megagrip outsoles and plush cushioning underfoot. Moncler updated its aesthetics by employing silver throughout and adding its felt patch. The Moncler x Hoka One One Mafate Speed 2 will first arrive at Moncler House of Genius stores, pop-ups and select branded boutiques globally today. It will then be available via Hoka.com on Dec. 1.

Moncler x Hoka One One Mafate Speed 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

Nov. 1, 2021: Reef and holiday-themed apparel brand Tipsy Elves have joined forces for a collection of slippers that the companies believe “will get you on the naughty list this year.” The looks feature holiday imagery paired with funny phrases such as “Lookin like a snack” with a gingerbread man, “I like big bulbs” surrounded by lights and more. The looks, which will come in men’s and women’s sizing, are designed with comfort in mind, complete with soft padded footbeds. They can be purchased via Reef.com and Tipsyelves.com, and retail for $55.

Selections from the Reef x Tipsy Elves holiday slipper collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reef

October 26, 2021: Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has tapped “Dune” for a limited-edition line of sci-fi sneakers. The capsule collection features several styles of APL’s shoes with colors and detailing inspired by the film, which just announced its forthcoming sequel. The Techloom Bliss are recast in an Arrakis-inspired taupe hue with a webbed strap and spotted soles, and the high-top Superfuture sneakers are reimagined in deep red and orange tones with a boot-like construction inspired by House Harkonnen. Finally, the brand has also launched its new weatherproof style, the Techloom Defender, in a deep green hue inspired by House Atreides. The collection, which retails between $220-$325, is now available in men’s and women’s sizes on APL’s website.

APL x Dune’s capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

October 21, 2021: Teva has joined forces with Cotopaxi on a sustainable and charitable collection. The duo’s men’s and women’s line, focused on outdoor-ready pieces for cold weather, includes multicolored versions of Teva’s $85 ReEmber slip-on sneakers with recycled uppers, midsoles, collars and outsoles. It also features Cotopaxi’s reversible $150 Teca Cálido jacket, composed of color-blocked recycled polyester and taffeta. In addition, the brands are collectively donating $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Denver and Hollywood to further support youth leadership and outdoors access. The pieces can be purchased at Teva.com and REI.com, as well as REI retail stores.

Teva x Cotopaxi’s ReEmber sneakers. CREDIT: Steve Hoskins/Courtesy of Teva

October 19, 2021: Red Wing Heritage has collaborated with Gore-Tex to create a limited-edition Gore-Tex Classic Moc boot. The new footwear fuses the style of Red Wing’s Classic Moc with Gore-Tex’s water-proofing technology. It incorporates Russet Taos leather with a breathable Gore-Tex membrane and storm welt construction to block moisture and a Traction Tred outsole. The shoe will release this fall at select retailers and five pairs will be hidden in surprise locations for fans to find throughout North America and Europe.

October 12, 2021: In a triumvirate of footwear, fashion and art, Jimmy Choo announced a new limited-edition collection that fuses creative director Sandra Choi’s vision with the work of New York-based artist and designer Eric Haze, as well as the expert fashion eye of Japanese fashion influencer Poggy. Within the “Chasing Stars” collection from the trio, which is out now, there are equal offerings of men’s, women’s and unisex styles, from a series of color blocked, vintage-style trainers to men’s loafers heavily embellished in crystals, to graphic black-and-white pumps in a unique crackle-effect stencil print. The collection, which is available now at both Jimmy Choo’s stores and site — in addition to Kith stores, also includes a collectible BE@RBRICK toy from cult Japanese company Medicom Toy, in limited edition box sets. What’s more, the capsule will also soon include Jimmy Choo’s first NFT.

Jimmy Choo’s collab with Poggy and artist Eric Haze. CREDIT: Courtesy of JImmy Choo

Oct. 7, 2021: Naturalizer has partnered with Female Collective‘s founder, Candace Reels. The brand’s low-top Astara sneakers have been revamped in brown zebra-print fabric, as well as black eyelets, maroon laces, metallic gold counters and sharp white toes and outsoles. The shoes aim to celebrate individuality through Reels’ own eclectic signature style. Proceeds from the collaborative sneakers will benefit Black Girls CODE, a nonprofit organization that aims to equalize STEM opportunities for young women of color. The sneakers retail online for $115.

Naturalizer’s limited-edition Astara sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naturalizer

Oct. 7, 2021: Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith taps into ’90s inspiration and the late model’s iconic campaigns for the brand in a new collection released today online and in select Guess retail stores and Guess Originals pop-ups. The new men’s and women’s lineup features 32 pieces of apparel and accessories with a color palette of red, black, white and teal. Among the gems are a pair of socks emblazoned with the phrase “Did you miss me?” and tops featuring composites of Anna Nicole Smith’s photos for Guess. Prices for the Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Collection range from $12 to $248.

Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith “Did You Miss Me?” socks.

Oct. 4, 2021: Jeff Staple has another sneaker collaboration available now, this time giving a classic Feiyue silhouette a new look. For this collab, Feiyue said Staple stayed true to the design of the Fe Lo 1920 but added his own touches to it such as an exclusive footbed, tumbled leather upper, detailed Staple Pigeon embroidery on the heel and branded eyelets. The sneakers are available via Feiyue-shoes.com and Staplepigeon.com in two colorways: gray and white, and a black and pigeon pink look. They come in an exclusive box along with a Staple x Feiyue tote bag, and each colorway retails for $80.

Staple x Feiyue sneaker in black and Pigeon Pink colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Feiyue

Sept. 28, 2021: Wolverine has reunited with Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery to launch a second limited-edition collaboration. The duo’s latest project, Batch 2, is a revamped version of Wolverine’s 1000 Mile lace-up boots, featuring light brown leather uppers and numbered tongue tags. Most notably, they also include heels crafted from the wood of Van Winkle’s new 10 Year bourbon barrels. All proceeds from the shoes, which are available for pre-order for $400, will be donated to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Program, which supports future generations of trade workers nationwide. Batch 2 of Wolverine X Old Rip Van Winkle is available on Wolverine.com/oldrip on October 14.

Wolverine x Old Rip Van Winkle’s 1000 Mile boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Sept. 28, 2021: People love sneakers and people love dogs. For its latest collaboration with Adidas, Extra Butter brought them together. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the EQT silhouette, the New York-based retailer and the brand teamed up to create a dog-inspired iteration of the Equipment CSG 91 dubbed “Best Friend.” To pull off the theme, Extra Butter reimagined the shoe with a muted color palette consisting of light browns, tans, beige and neutral pink. Also, the look features hairy suede and faux pony hair, which were added as a nod to dog fur, as well as bone and paw graphic details on the lace jewel and heel soft cell window.

Additionally, Extra Butter will release limited-edition private label T-shirts, long sleeves, sweatshirts, collars, leashes and a speciality dog treat.

The collab will drop in Extra Butter doors and via Extrabutterny.com on Oct. 1. Retail price is $140.

Extra Butter x Adidas Equipment CSG 91 “Best Friend.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Sept. 20, 2021: Heaven by Marc Jacobs has united with Italian shoe brand Nodaleto on a subversive footwear collection. The two brands’ love of pop culture and the ’90s has influenced the line, which features black, blue and purple thong and cross-strap sandals with thick platforms. The elevated style is also carried over to tall square-toed boots with penny straps, in a vintage palette of mustard yellow, black and green-and-brown plaid. The accompanying campaign embodies the rebellious spirit of both brands, showcasing a diverse group of teens having fun and goofing off in various parts of a high school while wearing the nostalgic footwear. You can currently shop the collection, which retails from $360-$490, on Heaven’s page on MarcJacobs.com.

Nodaleto X Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ campaign. CREDIT: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Nodaleto

. The collection arrives Sept. 18 via Baitme.com and at all Bait stores. The Bait x “Cowboy Bebop” x Adidas Matchroom shoe retails for $120.

Sept. 17, 2021: Bait has joined forces with Japanese animation studio Sunrise Inc. and Adidas for a collaboration inspired by famed anime TV series “Cowboy Bebop.” For this collab, Bait reimagined Adidas’ heritage Matchplay tennis shoe. The sneaker, a low-cut style that is constructed with vulcanized soles, is all black with hits of blue, red, neon green and neon yellow. Also, the traditional Three Stripes-branding has been replaced with perforated stripes. To personalize the look, Bait included three lace options: black, neon green and neon yellow. Aside from the sneakers, Bait will also deliver apparel adorned with artwork executed with premium puff detailing. The collection arrives Sept. 18 via Baitme.com and at all Bait stores. The Bait x “Cowboy Bebop” x Adidas Matchroom shoe retails for $120.

Bait x “Cowboy Bebop” x Adidas Matchroom. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bait

Sept. 16, 2021: For its latest collaboration, Teva has teamed up with Stance on a set it said “celebrates both brands’ innovation and self-expression, championing individuality and versatility with every step.” The looks in the set are the Teva Hurricane XLT2 sandal and the Stance performance adventure sock, and both were created using upcycled remnant materials and fabric scraps. For the Teva Hurricane XLT2, Teva used red, green and blue recycled remnant yarns for the upper straps, which are paired with a cream-colored base. Also, the sandals feature embroidered “R” and “L” on the tips of the straps, a nod to how its collaboration partner differentiates the left from the right sock. The sandal is completed with molded cream-colored EVA foam midsoles and its Durabrasion outsoles featuring red, blue and green speckles. The matching Stance performance socks come with a three-quarter ankle height and feature increased cushioning and arch support. Also, they are made with both performance mesh for breathability and wool yarns to keep feet cool and dry.

The Teva x Stance collaborative set is available now for men and women via Teva.com and retails for $100.

A look at the Teva x Stance collaborative sandal and sock set. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Sept. 16, 2021: Ewing Athletics and Chalk Line tap into nostalgia unlike other sneaker and apparel brands, and the two have teamed up for a collection people growing up in the ’90s would love. Available now is the “Hey Arnold!” x Chalk Line x Ewing 33 Hi, which can be purchased via Ewingathletics.com for $150. In addition to the sneaker, there is a lineup of Chalk Line apparel including T-shirts, mesh shorts and a hoodie, ranging in price from $42 to $85 on Chalk-line.com. The collection, according to Chalk Line, was born from a “33 vs 33” concept, representing the number that the show’s character Gerald wore, which was also worn by NBA icon Patrick Ewing throughout his historic career. The 33 Hi is predominantly red with a white and blue midsole and a blue outsole, also featuring nods to the show throughout, including “33” near the heel, “Gerald” in script on the upper and more.

“Hey Arnold!” x Chalk Line x Ewing 33 Hi.

Sept. 15, 2021: Adidas has reunited with Swedish fashion label Marimekko on a second collaborative collection. The duo’s Fall-Winter ’21 line mixes Marimekko’s artistic designs with Adidas’ athleticism in athleisure, coats, shirts and socks that are covered nude, black and yellow colorways of the brand’s signature poppy prints. The collection’s shoes follow similar patterns within Adidas’ hit Stan Smith, Ultraboost and Bryony sneakers. However, it’s also sustainable, integrating recycled materials and Parley Ocean Plastic — which is created from upcycled plastic waste. You can shop the full collection when it launches on Adidas.com, Marimekko.com and in both brands’ select boutiques on September 30.

Adidas x Marimekko’s Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marimekko

Sept. 14, 2021: Sperry has joined forces with Rebecca Minkoff in a rock-meets-preppy capsule collection, updating four classic footwear styles with the designer’s signature bohemian edge. The line includes a suede fringed chukka boot, plus two high-top sneakers in sleek zebra and leopard prints. However, in a punk rock twist, there’s also a studded black leather version of Sperry’s classic boat shoes — complete with white platform soles. The collection retails from $150-$160 on Sperry.com.

Sperry X Rebecca Minkoff’s Authentic Original Studs boat shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Sept. 13, 2021: With the highly-anticipated film “No Time to Die” arriving soon, Danner is set to deliver a special-edition performance military boot inspired by the movie. The 007 Tanicus is executed in all-black and constructed using durable suede and ballistic nylon. The upper materials are paired with a breathable mesh lining, comfort-focused midsole cushioning and custom Vibram outsoles with traction made for both indoor and outdoor surfaces. The stealthy boot will come in custom all-black Danner boxes adored with the “No Time to Die” logo. The Danner 007 Tanicus arrives Sept. 16 via Danner.com/bond and will retail for $180.

Danner 007 Tanicus. CREDIT: Courtesy of Danner

Sept. 8, 2021: K-Swiss has teamed up with Extra Butter on a new version of the sporty brand’s Classic LX sneakers. The subversive retailer’s version takes inspiration from both tennis and the Queens, New York neighborhood, adding sleek elements with asymmetric scuffed gray suede uppers and retro white outsoles. The shoes, which launch for pre-sale on Friday, September 10, also include insoles lined with memory foam tennis felt for additional comfort.

K-Swiss and Extra Butter’s Classic LX sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Aug. 31, 2021: Talk about a rugged ride! Just in time for Labor Day, Wolverine has unveiled a new collaboration with Ram Trucks. The two companies teamed up to create three made-in-America work boots inspired by the truck brand’s most popular wheels — and to also help encourage more people to enter the trades. The collection includes the Tradesman (retailing for $229), a durable safety-toe boot offered in fresh white and rugged brown; the Rebel ($239), a more fashion-forward safety-toe style that comes in black and red; and the Limited 1000 Mile Boot ($400), a updated version of Wolverine’s iconic boot made with Horween leather and featuring an embossed Ram logo on the tongue. The boots are available for preorder now at Wolverine.com/ramtrucks with delivery expected in October. After that point, they’ll be available at roughly 50 Boot Barn locations, as well as Bootbarn.com and the Ram Truck store on Amazon. The companies plan to donate $10 from every sale to SkillsUSA, except on Labor Day, when all proceeds will go to the nonprofit. “Since 2017, Wolverine has donated more than $2 million toward supporting the next generation of skilled workers, and we’re excited to be working with another brand that is equally passionate about investing in the future of the American workforce,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president of Wolverine footwear and apparel.

The Wolverine x Ram collection: (l-r) Rebel in black and brown, Limited 1000 Mile Boot, Tradesman in white and brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Aug. 23, 2021: Sneaker brand Keds has partnered with designer Elizabeth Olwen on two printed sneakers, in honor of Women’s Equality Day (Aug. 26). Ranging from $50-$80, the brand’s Triple U platform and Double Decker slip-on sneakers are revamped with a multicolored people print. The graphics cover the Double Decker’s canvas uppers and lines the Triple U’s soles. As the collaboration focuses on community and empowerment, over 50 sneakers have been donated to Artists For Humanity (AFH), a nonprofit specializing in allowing teens to express themselves creatively. Keds has also donated $10,000 to AFH in honor of the occasion. Both shoes are available now on Keds.com.

Keds’ Washable Double Decker Rainbow slip-on sneakers.

Aug. 23, 2021: Comfort footwear label Lusso Cloud is joining forces with the Museum of Peace and Quiet to bring a little ease into your home this fall. Together, the two organizations will launch three colorways of t’s Pelli slip-on silhouette inspired by nature’s timeless palette. The Lusso Cloud x Museum of Peace and Quiet collection launches on Sept. 16 at LussoCloud.com.

Lusso Cloud x Museum of Peace and Quiet Pelli in Green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lusso Cloud

Aug. 12, 2021: Tommy Hilfiger has just dropped his latest designer collaboration with Romeo Hunte. The new unisex Tommy x Romeo collection, created through Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program, features a variety of colorful pieces that merge Hilfiger’s preppy American archival designs with Hunte’s signature deconstructed garments and bold streetwear. Trench coats are reimagined with biker-inspired zippers, leather sleeves and sailing-inspired color-blocking, while Hilfiger’s logo is updated with a print of six squares that accents red and blue box bags, as well as staple T-shirts, hoodies and a multicolored striped button-down. Dark blue jeans are mixed with leather cargo pants, bike shorts are given a sharp blue palette, and sporty shorts feature a rainbow-printed front layer. On the shoe front, Hunte has remixed Hilfiger’s snow boots with tan suede uppers and translucent black soles, while a more feminine style features flared high heels with a red front toe and textured soles. The collection also features two murals, respectively painted in New York City and London, inspired by the campaign — which contain QR codes that passerby can scan to purchase the collection and learn more about the artists and campaign. Additionally, six Tommy x Romeo polo shirts will be auctioned on the website Catawiki, with proceeds going to the Fashion Minority Alliance. You can currently shop the collection, which retails from $130-$990, on tommy.com.

Tommy Hilfiger and Romeo Hunte. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Aug. 12, 2021: Hoka One One has tapped Engineered Garments for a fourth time to release a new shoe capsule collection. The duo’s latest line, which happens to be genderless, features four colorways of the athletic brand’s Bondi L sneaker reimagined with wider footbeds and leather and suede uppers. The shoes come in subversive tones of gray, black, brown and tan, as well as pops of leopard and crocodile prints. The collection, which merges athletic footwear with inspirations from Engineered Garments’ previous collections, launches in-person at Nepenthes New York stores today — but will be available online on August 19. You can shop the shoes, which retail for $200, on August 19 on hokaoneone.com.

Hoka One One x Engineered Garments’ fourth sneaker collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of HOKA x Engineered Garments

Aug. 3, 2021: Native Shoes has just released its second drop with Crayola. The new collection features a range of shoes for adults and kids that are breathable and bright. Perforated white slip-ons are accented with a range of scribble-like prints in hues of green, blue, purple, and pink — plus a vibrant multicolored pair. Aside from providing a colorful style boost, the shoes are also eco-friendly, thanks to the brand’s Native Shoes Remix Project. Once any pairs become no longer wearable, they can be shipped back to Native to be used in up cycled materials for building playgrounds in local communities. You can shop the collection, which retails from $40-$60, now on NativeShoes.com.

Aug. 2, 2021: Sanrio has tapped its famous whimsical cartoon characters for a new collaboration with British shoe and accessories brand Irregular Choice. The collection will strike instant nostalgia for Sanrio fans, featuring characters like My Melody, Little Twin Stars, and Gudetama across shoes and handbags. The line includes bold blue polka-dot boots accented with red, white, and blue scallops, inspired by the brand’s most famous feline — Hello Kitty. The boots include 3D Hello Kitty figures on their sides, as well as toe and upper pink and red bow embellishments — much like her signature headpieces. The pair is complete with a sculpted heel shaped like the fashionable feline herself, wearing a coordinating blue and red dress. The Irregular Choice x Sanrio collection will fully launch on IrregularChoice.com on Aug. 13.

Irregular Choice x Sanrio boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Irregular Choice

Aug. 2, 2021: Birkenstock has teamed up with Proenza Schouler on another sleek and contemporary shoe collection. The unisex capsule features a variety of the brand’s signature Arizona and Milano sandals, revamped with hook-and-loop closures replacing their iconic buckles. Featuring polished leather uppers in hues of black, blue, burgundy, white, and cream, the workwear-inspired pairs also include contrasting topstitching for a chic finish. “We are thrilled to expand on our collaboration with Birkenstock; Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler both share a common respect and admiration for the craftmanship and detailed work that is integral to all of our products. We are excited to pick-up where we left off and expand on the collection with fresh colorways that feel very in the moment and true to our brand,” said Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez in a statement. The collection, which launches on August 6, is available for pre-orders at 1774.com, proenzaschouler.com and select retailers, as well as select Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler boutiques. All pairs retail between $300-$450.

Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler sandals. CREDIT: Collier Schorr

July 28, 2021: For its latest collaboration, Nice Kicks has teamed up with Asics for an ice cream-inspired Gel-Lyte 3. The look, cleverly named “Nice Cream,” is created with the nostalgic feel experienced at ice cream parlors. Nice Kicks executed the shoe with a mixture of materials in a color palette reminiscent of vanilla, strawberry and chocolate flavors. It also includes two sets of laces, one tonal white and emerald green for the other, as well as a cherry hangtag and a white matte shoe box modeled after a milkshake glass. The Nice Kicks x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 OG “Nice Cream” arrives via Shopnicekicks.com and at Nice Kicks locations on July 30. Retail price will be $130.

Nice Kicks x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 OG “Nice Cream.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nice Kicks

July 28, 2021: Sperry has teamed up with Netflix’s favorite treasure hunters. The footwear brand has joined forces with the hit series “Outer Banks” on a collaboration in celebration of season 2. Together, Sperry and “Outer Banks” have launched the Crest Vibe Sneaker, a special-edition boat shoe that features canvas uppers with an OBX logo at the tongue. There are also treasure map graphics on the insoles. The style is finalized with rubber outsoles, making them idea for traction. The silhouette is available for $60 at Journeys.com.

July 26, 2021: Bodega is back with another must-have sneaker collab, this time working with Reebok to reimagine two shoes bearing the Club C name. One of the looks is a reimagined Club C Legacy, featuring uppers executed with leather, suede and mesh overlays. The shoe arrives with a $120 retail price via Bdgastore.com on Aug. 6 and Reebok.com on Aug. 7. The Club C 85, which is predominantly white with a brown collar and hits of the hue throughout, will retail for $120. This look will be sold exclusively via Bdgastore.com. Both looks will come with a co-branded blank key that reads, “Cannot be Duplicated,” which Reebok explained represents “the space that creatives practice their craft and the idea of being the key holder of your life.”

The Bodega x Reebok Club C collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

July 26, 2021: Hunter Boots is teaming up with a beloved animated animal: Peppa Pig. Coming just in time for the new school year, the Hunter Boots and Peppa Pig will launch a limited-edition boot and accessory collection. Included in the capsule are the Kids First Muddy Puddles Wellington Boots, water-resistant backpack, protective umbrella, and cozy boot socks, with each sporting the limited-edition camouflage pattern illustrating the much-loved character splashing in puddles. The collab will drop on Aug. 2 and will be available at Hunterboots.com.

Hunter x Peppa Pig. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter Boots

July 21, 2021: Skechers is celebrating high fashion with a new collab. The footwear brand is launching a vibrant footwear collection inspired by late Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto. The Skechers x Kansaïyamamoto collection honors Yamamoto’s “unique aesthetic and energetic style,” a press release about the launch states. The collab features four sneakers that are available in women and men’s sizing that are designed with bold colors and lively patterns. The collection is available at Skechers.com.

July 16, 2021: Pacsun and the company’s guest artistic director A$AP Rocky have launched an exclusive capsule collection featuring new Vans iterations of the popular Old Skool style. The black canvas and white leather Vans sneakers, retailing for $100 and $100, respectively, are detailed with flame decorations on the side of the sneakers. In addition, the A$AP Rocky line includes apparel from Russell Athletic, consisting of t-shirts, shorts, pullover hoodies, sweatpants and fleece pieces. A$AP Rocky will also oversee the brand campaign, in-store activation and a viral campaign to support the launch, which is available now at Pacsun.com and over 200 stores in the U.S.

July 8, 2021: Skechers has created a colorful new sneaker collection with YouTube star Ryan Kaji, based on his popular online videos. The colorful Skechers x Ryan’s World collaboration features three pairs of sneakers with sizes intended for all kids. The multicolored Ryan’s Challenge sneaker ($59) features a light-up sole, with bungee laces and a logo-accented Velcro strap. The Gamer Ryan sneaker ($62) boasts a thick gray sole with red and blue uppers, as well as a Magna-Fit toggle closure in the place of traditional laces. The collection also features one mid-top canvas sneaker, the Red Titan ($57), which incorporates graphics of Ryan’s signature superhero character and bold red uppers and laces. The collection launches online today on Skechers.com.

July 1, 2021: The Whitaker Group has launched Color Code, a program for Black and minority brands and designers to drop collaborative product with its A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB and Prosper retail banners. There will be releases monthly that aim to bring “designs and collaborations to the marketplace rooted in unique experiences and insights.” The first collection is an apparel line between Social Status and Crcl of Wnnrs dubbed “Product of My Environment,” which includes T-shirts and a hoodie featuring co-branded prints and designs. The lineup, according to The Whitaker Group, is inspired by Crcl of Wnnrs founder Garren Strong’s “journey choosing sport to overcome the pressures of outside influences growing up in San Jose, Calif.” The apparel ranges in price from $60-$115 and can be purchased via Socialstatuspgh.com.

A T-shirt from the Social Status x Crcl of Wnnrs “Product of My Environment” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Whitaker Group

July 1, 2021: Snow Peak and New Balance are set to release their Niobium Concept 2 outdoor sandal collaboration, which arrives July 2 via Snowpeak.com and Newbalance.com for $200. The look, which Snow Peak explained is based on the concepts of utility and transformation, is a follow-up to last year’s collaborative Niobium boot. It is built with a sole unit from New Balance’s Fresh Foam Hierro trail running shoe, a detachable heel strap that allows the wearer to switch how it is worn from a sandal to a mule, Fidlock magnet buckles for easy removal, uppers made with breathable mesh, straps and toes made from synthetic leather and durable Vibram MegaGrip outsoles. It will be delivered in an asphalt black and olive green colorway.

June 23, 2021: APL and Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin have teamed up for n limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the gymnast’s career, which includes winning five medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. The line launches today online in honor of International Olympic Day and in advance of the Summer 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo where Liukin will be a commentator for NBC Sports.

APL x Nastia Liukin TechLoom Bliss in the red, white and blue colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL.

For the first drop in the collab, two versions of the TechLoom Bliss ($200) and the TechLoom Breeze ($245) are available for purchase. One of the TechLoom Bliss silhouettes will feature gold stars, while the other style is adorned in a red, white and blue colorway. The Techloom Breeze, meanwhile, is detailed in all-white with gold speckles. In addition, the second drop, featuring two more iterations of the TechLoom Bliss, will launch on Aug. 3, and the third and final installation will launch on Aug. 10 with the Techloom Wave.

June 23, 2021: Saucony and German online retailer Acribik are collaborating on a fun and bright sneaker just in time for summer. The Acribik x Saucony Azura ST “Tech Noir” is the first-ever collaboration between the two brands and is inspired by “synthie sounds, laser rays, hot nights, and neon lights.” The design highlights hits of black, white, hot pink and blue for a fresh twist on the silhouette that pays homage to the 1980s. Saucony and Acribik also tapped artist and ’80s expert Big Mike Colonia to be the face of the sneaker. Fans can shop the style starting June 26 at Saucony.com.

June 22, 2021: Fresh Rags teamed up with Saucony for a manatee-inspired Grid Web shoe, which is part of the Florida-based retailer’s Fresh Springs collection that also features water shorts, T-shirts and accessories. According to the boutique, the shoe gets its look “from the springs natural beauty and pays homage to the unique Florida Manatee.” The uppers of the Grid Web are gray, created using “algae-textured” suede and athletic mesh, which were paired to mimic the skin and hues of a manatee. Also, the heels feature embroidered green accents to represent eel grass. To complete the look, Fresh Rags added vintage white midsoles, two-tone ice outsoles and reflective iridescent river logos. It also comes with two lace options, green and marshmallow rope, and comes packaged with seagrass tissue paper in a water camouflage box.

The Fresh Rags x Saucony Grid Web “Manatee” shoe will release in-store on June 26 and online via Freshragsfl.com on June 28. They will retail for $150.

What’s more, Fresh Rags said it has partnered with Saucony and Save The Manatee Club to raise funds for the conservation and protection of manatees. To do this, there will be limited edition sticker packs for sale, a custom clear kayak will be raffled off and donations will be accepted daily — all resulting in 100% of the proceeds going to Save The Manatee Club.

Fresh Rags x Saucony Grid Web “Manatee.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Fresh Rags June 22, 2021: K-Swiss has teamed up with Chase Jarvis for an addition to the Startup Creator collection, with the multihyphenate giving the brand’s Startup Court Pro sneaker a new look. Of the collab, Jarvis said, “To the creators and the entrepreneurs — not just those who dream, but those who do — these shoes are for you.” The shoe features a lenticular leather camouflage design on the upper with a Nubuck leather at the heel and a water-resistant instep. It also includes a medial-side zipper and inspirational messaging embroidered on the tongue. The materials on Jarvis’ shoe are also premium and sustainable, with the full grain leather on the upper sourced from a gold-certified tannery, the Eco-Ortholite insoles that are made from castor bean oil, the footbeds that are made from naturally pigskin lined and the laces made from PET (recycled plastic bottles).

The K-Swiss x Chase Jarvis collab arrives June 23 at 9 a.m. PT via Kswiss.com and will retail for $75.

K-Swiss x Chase Jarvis Startup Creator. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

June 18, 2021: Nike has leaned on a certain yellow fruit for its latest collab. Called the Happy Pineapple, the collection comprises of seven sneakers across five styles; the Free Run Trail Premium, the Air Max 90, the Air Max 95, Air Force One and the Air-Zoom Type — all made with Piñatex — a plant-based alternative to leather made from pineapples. Together, Nike and Piñatex reimagined the popular silhouettes with juicy hues and an embroidered pineapple graphic on the tongue. The collection is available on the SNKRS app.

Women’s Nike Air Max 90 “Happy Pineapple.”

June 15, 2021: Teva is continuing its tradition of working with independent fashion designers to give new twists to its sport sandals, this time in a new collaboration with British designer Christian Cowan. The designer, known for his ultra-glam creations on the likes of Lady Gaga and Cardi B and a constant New York Fashion Week buzz, updated the outdoor footwear brand’s popular Hurricane sandal in metallic pink straps complete with glittered panels, using its original silhouette and also adding a strappy gladiator style to the limited edition offering. “It’s about fusing the expressive NYC nightlife culture to the everyday. I want everyone who wears these sandals to feel comfortable but also feel unique,” Cowan told FN of the inspiration behind the sandal. “After the year we’ve had, we’re desperate to be fabulous again. But we’ve all learnt a thing or two about being comfy. So why not be both!” The two sandals, which start at $90, are available now.

Christian Cowan’s Teva Hurricane sandal in pink metallic with glitter panels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

June 14, 2021: Coming just in time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Sanrio has joined forces with U.S. Olympic medalist Allyson Felix on a fun Team USA collaboration. In honor of the games being in the Japanese city, Sanrio’s beloved icon Hello Kitty stands as “Global Ambassador for Inclusivity” alongside Allyson Felix in “connecting friends around the world during the games,” Sanrio announced in a press release. The co-branded Hello Kitty x Team USA collection will be available at a number of retailers and includes apparel, sleepwear, accessories, toys, collectables and gifts. The capsule is available now at Sanrio.com.

June 3, 2021: Retail standout Sneakersnstuff revealed its latest collaboration with New Balance today, this time opting for the 237 silhouette. The SNS x New Balance 237 “Blue Racer,” as well as an accompanying clothing collection, arrives on June 11. It will drop on the SNS app, with sign-ups starting today and closing on June 10. It will also be sold via New Balance. The sneaker, according to SNS, is inspired by the “stunning blue-gray skin colors of the Blue Racer Snake” and is informed by the athletic brand’s heritage running shoes from the 1970s. It is executed with co-branded tongues, lightweight and breathable Cordura mesh uppers, hairy suede overlays and faux snakeskin accents on the “N” emblem and heel tab.

SNS x New Balance 237 “Blue Racer.” CREDIT: Courtesy of SNS

June 1, 2021: Nike and LeBron James have joined forces with Mimi Plange — a New York-based designer — on a limited edition capsule of the LeBron 18 Low. The silhouettes are vibrant — a signature look for Plange as her work is inspired by African art, rituals and architecture. Included in the collection is the “Higher Learning” colorway, which takes inspiration from a traditional letterman’s jacket and is wrapped in classic red and orange hues. The style will be available on June 2 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $170. Of the drop, Plange said: “It’s amazing to shine a light where there hasn’t been enough light: bringing voices into design. Having the space to speak a sense of self through design carries a lot of power.”

The Nike LeBron 18 Low x Mimi Plange “Higher Learning.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

June 1, 2021: Aquazzura and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group have something cozy for hotel guests. The Group has teamed up with the footwear brand to launch a collection of limited edition in-suite slippers. The luxurious pieces will be found in the closets of select suites throughout the Mandarin Oriental global portfolio. The complimentary slippers will be available in select suites for a limited period at Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world. The cozy shoes featured a striped design and are topped off with a fuzzy pom pom.

May 26, 2021: Duke & Dexter has debuted its most ambitious — and perhaps riskiest — collaboration yet. The British footwear label partnered with Playboy to create a series of limited footwear and accessories that highlight the magazine’s cultural influence but seek to modernize its vision of self-expression. Archie Hewlett, founder and CEO of the shoe brand, said, “We’re really excited to show who the modern Duke & Dexter x Playboy is — subversive, tasteful and ultimately, aware.” To launch the collab, the partners recruited a “modern Playboy” — model and artist Luka Sabbat — to front the campaign. He was photographed by Menelik Puryear on 35mm in L.A. at the historic La Dolce Vita restaurant and was styled by George Cortina. The collection includes eight loafer designs limited to 250 pairs, which are retailing for $289-$346 at Dukeanddexter.com and Allsole.com. Also on offer is a rare bunny camo robe made in conjunction with British tailor Joseph Darcy, priced at $721.

A penny loafer from the Duke & Dexter x Playboy collaboration collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Duke & Dexter

May 20, 2021: Tamara Mellon has teamed up with D’Ascoli — a New Delhi-based brand that uses traditional handlooms and in-house printing to create unique and eco-friendly fabrics. Together, the labels have released a capsule collection of ankle-wrap style footwear available at TamaraMellon.com that pays tribute to the richness of Indian culture. The line includes two styles, the Oasis and Utopia. The Utopia is a heeled option that comes in a taupe hue with a deep mustard strap. The other option offers a rich red hue. Both styles retail for $695. The Oasis, which comes with a $595 price tag, is a flat sandal that comes in three different warm hues. Tamara Mellon and D’Ascoli will donate 10% of proceeds from the collection to CITTA, a non-profit organization that helps support development in undeserved communities.

Tamara Mellon D’Ascoli Oasis sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

May 20, 2021: H&M has partnered with British footwear brand Good News on a sustainable collection of shoes for kids and adults. The line includes seven sneakers and a slide style featuring uppers composed of banana and grape-derived leathers, as well as recycled cotton. Underfoot, the soles are crafted with recycled rubber or BLOOM, a material made largely from algae biomass. Each pair is offered in a range of 70s-inspired hues with a co-branded patch detail. The styles are currently available to shop at hm.com and in select H&M stores, with prices ranging from $35 to $50.

H&M x Good News canvas high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

May 19, 2021: Beloved beach brand Reef is joining forces with everyone’s favorite positive apparel line, Life is Good, for a bright summer collab. The collection celebrates freedom and the spirit of the beach just in time for warmer weather, made up of an assortment of classic flip-flops with a new-age twist. For every purchase of the new collection, Life is Good will continue to donate 10% of its annual net profits to the Life is Good Kids Foundation, working to improves the quality of life for at-risk youth. In honor of the new partnership, Reef also donated $5,000 to the Foundation.

Fans can shop the new Life is Good x Reef sandals at Reef.com, Lifeisgood.com and in Life is Good retail locations. Retail price is $35.

Reef x Life is Good flip-flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reef

May 18, 2021: Stadium Goods has teamed up with Chaco for the first time to deliver two new iterations of the outdoor footwear company’s beloved Chillos Slide. The monochromatic looks are executed in “Blackout” and “Whiteout” colorways, and released in men’s and women’s sizing. What makes the Stadium Goods x Chaco Chillos Slide stand out are its tonal Stadium Goods-branded Z/Straps, which are positioned atop Chaco’s soft contoured Luvseat arch-support footbed and high-abrasion EVA outsoles.

The Stadium Goods x Chaco Chillos Slide is available now via Stadiumgoods.com Farfetch.com and at Stadium Goods stores in New York City and Chicago. Retail price is $89.

Stadium Goods x Chaco Chillos Slide “Blackout.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

May 11, 2021: Baseball season is underway, and to celebrate America’s favorite pastime, the Wolverine brand has collaborated with glove-maker Rawlings on a limited-edition boot releasing just in time for Father’s Day. The Rawlings x 1000 Mile boot is crafted out of the same Horween leather used to make Rawlings’ premium Heart of the Hide glove. It also features an iconic Rawlings tag on the tongue, numbering on the collar to mirror the Heart of the Hide glove, plus a red contrast heel and two pairs of laces inspired by the lacing in gloves. The premium men’s boot officially goes on sale June 1, but is available now for pre-order at Wolverine.com, priced at $400.

The Rawlings x Wolverine 1000 Mile boot is made from the same Horween leather as premium baseball gloves. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

May 3, 2021: Teva and Polaroid have teamed up to deliver a special limited-edition collection that celebrates creative expression and honors both brands’ nostalgic heritage. Together the brands blended Polaroids signature rainbow colorway with Teva’s beloved silhouettes. The capsule includes the gray Teva x Polaroid Original Universal for $70, and the Midform Universal Polaroid sandal — which comes in a soothing red shoe — for $80. Also included in the collection is a custom Teva x Polaroid 600 camera, which comes with a $160 price tag. The line is available today at Teva.com.

Teva x Polaroid. CREDIT: Teva

May 3, 2021: Skechers has released a second collection with artist James Goldcrown. Available now at Skechers.com — and just in time for spring — the new drop features Goldcrown’s signature colorful graphic hearts spread across an array of Skechers products, including: Max Cushioning sneakers, ’90s retro Skechers Roadies sneakers for girls, Bobs from Skechers canvas slip-ons and other foam sandal and slide options. The collection retails for $110 and under.

Skechers x JGoldcrown. CREDIT: Skechers

April 28, 2021: Del Toro has joined forces with rising Los Angeles-based muralist Alli Conrad on a collaboration in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Conrad, a self-taught artist that draws inspiration from Tzfat, South Africa, Hong Kong and her own Chinese heritage, will reimagined the label’s White Leather Chukka with her signature Groovy Baby Navy Blue design, which features whimsical lines. Each shoe will be made-to-order and 25% of profits will go to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. The style will drop on May 1 and comes with a $595 price tag. The shoe will be limited as Del Toro and Conrad are only offering 25 pairs.

Del Toro x Alli Conrad White Leather Chukka. CREDIT: Del Toro

April 26, 2021: For its second capsule collection with Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Kate Spade once again turned to the brand’s Original sandal. There may only be two color ways this time — a watermelon suede with matching sole and a black-and-white polka dot style in sleek leather — but both are quintessentially Kate Spade. Another reason for paring down? This time around, the two American brands were keeping sustainability top of mind. Using chrome-free suede and leather sourced through Leather Working Group approved factories, the two styles also include a soft fabric lining that is made from recycled plastic bottles. The sandal’s iconic wood platform also received an eco-treatment, sourced from natural beechwood that is certified by The Forest StewardshipCouncil (it comes with plant-based corn starch outsoles to boot). The styles, from $100, are available now.

A polka dot leather version of the Dr. Scholl’s Original sandal, interpreted by Kate Spade and made with more sustainable materials. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

April 26, 2021: For its spring ’21 line, Dsquared2 has teamed up with Superga on a unisex capsule collection of sneakers and baseball caps for men, women and kids. The collection blends both brand’s logos (including Dsquared2’s Canadian maple leaf design and Superga’s recognizable “S” motif) in red, white and back colorways. Low-top sneakers found in the collection are also constructed from Superga’s signature rubberized and vulcanized sole. Styles start at $185 and are currently available to purchase on dsquared2.com, in stores and select retailers worldwide.

D2 x Superga sneakers CREDIT: Dsquared2

April 19, 2021: Reef and OPI have joined forces to create a vibrant sandal line inspired by popular nail lacquer shades. The classic colors “Gelato on My Mind” — a cool, pastel blue, “Do You Lilac It?” which is a light purple and “Tiramisu for Two,” a smooth coffee cream have been transformed into flip flops just in time for summer. The sandals come in Reef’s Seas silhouette, a style that is equipped with a trendy square toe, soft padded tube straps and a sponge outsole. The capsule is available at Reef.com with styles retailing from $35.

April 17, 2021: For the first time, Sebago has teamed up with Engineered Garments on a collaborative collection — and there’s plenty for people to choose from. The lineup features six Sebago styles for men, each coming in two different colors, which were given a new look by Daiki Suzuki, designer for Engineered Garments. According to Sebago, the collection is a representation of its “high artisanal value mixed with Suzuki’s Japanese aesthetics,” and is also inspired by “U.S. sportswear and outdoor clothing.” They are executed with full grain leather, suede and asymmetrically textured uppers, which sit atop industry-leading Vibram outsoles. The debut Sebago x Engineered Garments collection dropped April 17 via Nepenthes stores in London, New York, and Tokyo, as well as other select retailers.

Selections from the Sebago x Engineered Garments collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sebago

April 15, 2021: Veja and Shanghai-based brand Icicle have teamed up on two sustainable sneakers for spring ’21. The styles include Veja’s Campo, which feature chrome-free leather, and the Nova, seen in jute, recycled cotton and polyester for the upper. Both are detailed with Icicle’s signature off-white and beige color palette and include Veja’s “V” and the Icicle logo. To coincide with the collaboration, Icicle launched a companion capsule of eco-conscious clothes and accessories. The collection is available for pre-order online and in stores now.



The Veja x Icicle collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

April 14, 2021: Keds and celeb-favorite maternity brand Hatch Collection have teamed up to give women a treat for Mother’s Day. The brands today released three collab sneakers co-designed to help moms balance their busy lives in comfort and style — and they also take in mind the changing needs (and feet) of women during pregnancy. The collection includes limited-edition versions of the Champion canvas laceup ($65), the Ace leather laceup ($85) and the Doubledecker Terry slip-on ($75), each outfitted with a cushiony Softerra footbed. This marks the first footwear collaboration for Hatch. Founder and CEO Ariane Goldman told FN she decided to work with Keds because “with all that women do, and with their strength and hardworking attitude, I wanted to give them something they could run and walk in, by a brand known for ease, community and comfort.” The shoes are available online at Keds.com and Hatchcollection.com.

Styles from the Keds x Hatch shoe collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

April 10, 2021: Superga has partnered with Japanese designer Teppei Sugaya on a line of unisex sneakers. Taking its name from the Italian equivalent, “Artefatto,” the Artifact by Superga collection includes four modern sneaker silhouettes designed to pay tribute to Superga’s 100 years of experience in shoemaking. Each pair features iconic Superga details repurposed, such as a classic textured bumper turned 45 degrees, waxed cotton laces and a heel patch logo designed to mirror the one found on a pair of Superga tennis shoes from the 50s. Styles in the collection range from $99 to $119 and are currently available to shop at Superga.com.

Artifact by Superga 2434 MS Japanese Canvas Military CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

April 6: Zappos and M.M.LaFleur have joined forces to launch an initiative that helps support women as they interview and return to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Together, the brands have curated select M.M.LaFleur pieces and head-to-toe looks available at Zappos.com. Furthermore, Zappos has pledged to donate $25,000 to Dress for Success Worldwide to support programs that support women in underserved communities around the world.

April 1: Birkenstock and Toogood have teamed up to give the classic sandal a contemporary twist. Together, the brands re-sculpted the shoe with the help of canvas, felt and suede — ultimately creating sandals with new cuts and puffy forms. The collaborative collection includes three styles: the Forager, the Mudlark and the Beachcomber. Each shoe draws inspiration from the idea of “objets trouvés, fragments of the past unearthed for collection and display.” In addition to footwear, the collaboration includes apparel and a sculptural bed. The line is currently available at t-o-o-g-o-o-d.com.

Birkenstock x Toogood The Beachcomber CREDIT: Toogood

Highlights From March 2021

March 30: Biion Footwear and DC Comics have joined forces to create a limited edition Batman and Superman collection. The line will feature performance and leisure shoes featuring the iconic emblems of Batman and Superman. The Batman footwear features black uppers with a golden bat symbol across the toebox while the Superman shoe is equipped with a steel blue body and a red toebox. The Superman shoe is finalized with the red and gold “S” emblem. Both the Batman and Superman shoe feature a rubber sole and are ideal for golfing, boating and everyday life. The shoes are available for adults and kids sizing. A pre-sale launch began on Biion.com on March 26.

March 30: Brazilian footwear brand Melissa has created a limited-edition collection with Parisian vegan shoe label Rombaut, whose celebrity fans include Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Charli XCX. The release consists of two styles: Melissa’s classic Possession sandal and a “melted” version of Rombaut’s signature Boccaccio sneaker. “With temperatures rising around the globe, I wanted to bring attention to this by having our signature sneaker style – the Boccaccio – literally melting,” said designer Mats Rombaut. Both shoes are made with Melissa’s proprietary plastic material, which for the first time consists of 50% recycled PVC from factory waste and 30% bio-based renewable carbon content. They also are recyclable through Melissa’s sustainability program. Retail prices for the line range from $98 for the sandals to $169 for the Melting Boccaccio sneakers. The looks will be available starting March 31 on Shopmelissa.com and Melissa flagship stores, as well as Rombaut.com, LN-CC, Ssense and other select stockists.

March 9, 2021: Wolverine has joined forces with fellow Michigan-based brand Dragon’s Milk on a new limited-edition boot that celebrates the New Holland Brewing Co.-owned stout label’s 20th anniversary. The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Dragon’s Milk style — inspired by the hand-brewed, bourbon barrel-aged stout’s dark colors and notes of coffee, chocolate, vanilla and oak — features suede tanned in a waxy mohawk that exposes its natural grain and texture. Each pair of shoes comes with bronze hardware detailing and a removable metal fob in the shape of a dragon. An embossed Dragon’s Milk logo can also be found on the tongue. “This is a fantastic partnership between two Michigan-based heritage brands highlighting our commitment to craftsmanship and the many skilled craftspeople it takes to create a unique, handcrafted product,” Wolverine global brand president Tom Kennedy said in a statement. The boot, priced at $400, is available for preorder ahead of its release date on April 6 on Wolverine.com/DragonsMilk. Wolverine will donate 10% of all sales from the collaboration to the USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.