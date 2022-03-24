Off-White Releases First Style of Its Shoe Collab With Church’s

Off-White’s footwear capsule with Church’s is here.

The new Off-White c/o Church’s collection was personally designed by the late Virgil Abloh and made its public debut on the runway at Off-White’s “Spaceship Earth: an Imaginary Experience” show at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week last month.

The first style to drop on Thursday is Abloh’s take on Church’s storied Burwood style, which dates back to 1953. The classic full brogue oxford show features distinctive dovetail patterning but with a new contemporary identity. The updated style is seen in a black brushed calfskin, which replaces the shoe’s conventionally brown suede upper, and “Special Events” (screen-printed in white in Off-White’s signature script) adorns the outside of the shoe. A trademark Off-White hangtag in green adds a finishing touch.

In a statement about the collab, Off-White noted that this genderless capsule collection collapses the progressive ethos central to Abloh’s “Question Everything” philosophy with the artisan tradition and stylistic history of the Prada Group-owned British footwear brand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Off-White

Off-White also said that the capsule “showcases Abloh’s obsession with reinterpreting classic designs using new references that provide them an entirely new context, without altering their true nature.”

This collaboration was part of Abloh’s last collection for the label he founded and used to disrupt the entire fashion ecosystem in just under a decade. Among the design codes brought back for the collection, Abloh’s quoted text on garments and accessories made a return, particularly in the “Little Black Dress” black sequined mini dress that model Kendall Jenner wore with matching black sequined heels with oversized bows the designer has previously put forth.

The designer (who until his death was working on his own Off-White line while also balancing duties as artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton) also debuted a series of couture-level looks that expanded on themes he had previously explored, chief among them the ballgown for a new generation. The show also previewed the label’s latest collaboration with Nike.

The new Off-White c/o Church’s Burwood style is now available at Off-White and Church’s as well as church-footwear.com. A second shoe from the collaboration will drop soon.