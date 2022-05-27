×
Melissa Launches ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Just in Time for Season 4 and the Revival of ’80s Nostalgia

By Jennie Bell
Jennie Bell

Jennie Bell

Netflix Stranger Things Season 4 Poster
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

The Upside Down world is here.

For its latest collaboration, Melissa is teaming up with the Netflix mega-hit series “Stranger Things.”

Today, to coincide with the premiere of Season 4: Volume 1 of the sci-fi show, Melissa has unveiled a capsule collection that reinvents some of its most popular styles using several of the “Stranger Things” motifs, including its spooky illuminated lettering logo. Fans might also spot references to the super-powered character Eleven and her waffles, as well as the dreaded Demogordon monster.

The collection includes two shoe styles: the Melissa Possession Sandal, which comes in four new colorways (black with glow-in-the-dark paint splashes, yellow, white and a pink and orange gradient); and the Melissa Beach Slide + Stranger Things, which will be released in black and a red and orange gradient.

Melissa Stranger Things Sandal
Melissa Possession Sandal + Stranger Things
CREDIT: Courtesy of Melissa

Also up for grabs are four special versions of the Melissa Canvas Bag. And a series of Melissa keyrings customized with iconic “Stranger Things” characters and phrases will be added to the collection in July, in time for the premiere of Volume 2 of Season 4.

Prices will range from $85-$119, and the collab is available at Melissa Galeria New York, Melissa Clube Los Angeles and online at Shopmelissa.com.

Melissa Beach Slide<br />+ Stranger Things
CREDIT: Courtesy of Melissa

Since its release in 2016, the “Stranger Things” series about a group of suburban teens battling supernatural monsters in the ’80s has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations. The drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with season 3 amassing 582 million view hours, ranking it as the streaming platform’s second most popular English-language series (behind “Bridgerton”).

In addition to a talented cast and strong storytelling, the show has charmed audiences with its whole-hearted embrace of ’80s nostalgia, seen not only in its costumes and sets but also in subtle nods to popular movies and series of the era.

And given that the Melissa brand was born in Brazil in 1979 and became a major fashion touchpoint in that decade, its collaboration with “Stranger Things” is very right side up.

Netflix Stranger Things Season 4 Poster
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix
