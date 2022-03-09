Loewe’s New Collab With On Was a ‘Dream Come True’ for Creative Director Jonathan Anderson

After surprising the internet last week with a teaser of its upcoming collab, Loewe has officially launched its new capsule with On.

“It was really a dream come true to discover that On was willing to collaborate with us,” Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, told FN. “On and Loewe have so much synergy—we share many of the same ideas on making, from concepts to function and longevity.”

The capsule brings together the running brand with the Spanish luxury house on a six-piece ready-to-wear collection for women and seven-pieces for men filled with technical design including weather-adaptable running pants, a moisture-wicking anorak, a customizable parka, and temperature-regulating T-shirts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of On

In a statement about the launch, Loewe said each of the ready-to-wear pieces are available in two colorways for each gender in an organic palette of khaki, blue and orange that takes inspiration from nature, applied in gradient effects that suggest prolonged exposure to the elements.

And, of course, the collab wouldn’t be complete without footwear. For this capsule, Loewe makes its statement on the footwear brand’s most notable styles, the Cloudventure and Cloudrock performance shoes for both men and women. According to Loewe, the shoes are available in five colorways —Gradient Khaki, Gradient Grey, Gradient Blue, Gradient Orange and Space Blue— the shoes feature both On’s trademark technologies, the Missiongrip rubber outsole and the Speedboard mid-sole hidden plate, as well as a recycled polyester upper, hand-pressed marbled outsoles, brass eyelets and a matte or iridescent mudguard.

The accompanying campaign is shot by long-time Loewe collaborator Gray Sorrenti on location in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Big Sur, California. Featuring actress and model Camila Morrone and recording artist Duckwrth, the image series captures the collection against the rugged natural landscape of the West coast.

The collection is now available on loewe.com and on-running.com. It will drop in selected Loewe stores on Thursday, March 10.