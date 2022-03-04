Kane Footwear Taps Fitness Lifestyle Influencer Brian Mazza For Its First Collab

Kane Footwear has released its first-ever collaborative design.

The one-year-old active recovery shoe brand has tapped fitness lifestyle influencer and founder of HPL Training Brian Mazza to create his own colorway of its signature Revive sneaker.

Mazza’s colorway sees the style in earth tones, a nod to Mazza’s need to get back to the root of who he is as a person, of what makes him happy, and of who he wants to be going forward.

And, on the sole of the shoe is a logo featuring Mazza’s motto, “Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes,” which acts as an accountability check each time you put on the shoe, Mazza said.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kane Footwear

Mazza first started working with Kane three months before its official direct-to-consumer (DTC) launch last year. As an advocate for the functional style and recovery attributes of the Kane Revive, Mazza helped spread the word of the brand’s debut shoe at his High-Performance Lifestyle Training Summit in Miami last May, which attracts fitness aficionados that love to do brutal and intense workouts. Then, in June, when Kane moved from its Kickstarter to an official DTC business, Mazza assisted in spreading the word even further with various marketing pushes.

“I run about 150 to 200 miles per month as well as weight train, so my feet are constantly getting beat up,” Mazza told FN. “Plus, I tore my Achilles tendon about three and a half years ago, so it was really important that I find a shoe that promotes circulation of your feet and just allows you to recover as quick as possible. This shoe does that.”

Now, for this launch, Mazza said he will continue to spread the message of the benefits of this shoe in a new commercial and marketing campaign launching today.

“For me, it’s a dream come true that Kane asked me to be their first athlete to do a collaboration,” Mazza added. “I’m truly honored.”