Talk of the Flock: Retail and Footwear Execs Reveal Why Jeff Staple Is an In-Demand Collaborator

Staple founder Jeff Staple has created a name for himself in the footwear and retail space over the past 25 years. He’s also worked with some of the biggest names within these industries — and he even made a few friends along the way.

Below, retail and footwear executives from Puma, Timberland, Crocs and more reveal what makes Staple a great partner and why he’s is such an in-demand collaborator.

Tim Brown, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Allbirds

“Jeff was able to take our products and materials and spin it in his own unique way to make something unlike everything else. Through the style and our partnership, he helped shine a light on Allbirds’ regenerative materials and unrelenting commitment to carbon accountability, all while celebrating the unique design language that is distinctively Staple and Reed Art Department. We were honored to work with such a creative legend, and know our collab helped spark a conversation about the true impact of the things we wear and buy.”

Hommyo Hidefumi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Atmos

“Jeff is a good friend, a great guy, the No. 1 collaborator in the sneaker and street culture world and understands products and trends. A great collaborator must understand the market with the culture trends rapidly changing. With his knowledge, he’s able to give customers new concepts — colorway, material, and graphics.”

Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer, Cole Haan

“Jeff is curious and genuinely interested in the world, people, art and culture. He is a traveler, collector and sponge. All of these things create someone who has a story to tell and is interested in telling it with other people because of the energy and power within human collaboration. And Jeff is unrelenting in practicing the art of the possible. This is what makes him a go-to collaborator.”

Jeff Staple, shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: George Chinsee

Drieke Leenknegt, Chief Marketing Officer, Timberland

“Jeff is one of the greatest storytellers out there. To be a great storyteller, one needs to be curious and passionate about the other. Jeff is that and more. He is passionate about us as a brand — who we are, what we are, why we are and why we do things the way we do. On top of it, he is footwear obsessed and has true admiration for the people who create great footwear. We share his passion and obsession, which makes for a great partnership.”

Allison Giorgio, VP of Marketing, Puma North America

“There is no one else like Jeff, a true original. His designs are so iconic, his influence on culture and his understanding of the space is unmatched. He’s been able to take PUMA’s sport-inspired classics, like the PUMA Suede and infuse street culture design to create highly desirable and sought after product. He has an ability to respect the product he’s working with, but elevate it to the next level.”

Jeff Staple, shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: George Chinsee

Heidi Cooley, Crocs Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs

“Like Crocs, Jeff is not afraid to embrace the wild and the weird. Collaborating with him and the Staple team was a natural fit because they stand for the same things we do: authenticity, creativity and self-expression. Nothing is off limits.”

Nick Woodhouse, President and Chrief Marketing Office, Authentic Brands Group (Parent to Reebok, Airwalk and Tretorn)

“While he broke into the mainstream early in his career, he has always adhered to his roots and his loyal fans. Jeff continuously leads the sneaker community into new domains. His vision is progressive, and his creativity is endless.”

Ankur Amin, CEO of TGS (Parent of to Extra Butter, Renarts, Rooted and Crusoe & Sons)

“Jeff is one of those very few people that has worked with just about every meaningful brand in the industry. He remains plugged in to the culture and stays true to himself in everything he chooses to put his hands on. He offers a combination of experience, authenticity and professionalism that is rare in our world.”