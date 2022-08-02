Jeff Staple Reveals the Steps Critical to Delivering a Must-Have Collaboration

1. Choose your partners wisely

“The vetting process can sometimes take years. Nothing dies on the internet. If I collaborate with so and so, it’s going to live for the legacy of my entire life and brand. You can’t delete the existence of that collaboration, so I spend a lot of time in that vetting process.”

2. Don’t rush into relationships

“A lot of people meet at a trade show or over a DM. I get DMs where people are like, ‘Yo, let’s collaborate,’ and I’m like, ‘We don’t know each other. Maybe in the future, but no, not right now.’ The generation that I’m from is much more like, let’s meet, let’s share my idea and your idea — not even for collaboration, but, what’s your idea for yourself? What’s my idea for my brand? And let’s see if they gel or not.”

3. Curate your time and resources

“I used to DJ back in the day with vinyl records. When you DJ with vinyl, you might have 10,000 records at home but you can’t bring them all, so you have to vet which ones are going in the bag with you. Then when you go to the club, you have to actually select which ones are getting played and in what order. If you think about that in a collaboration, I meet hundreds of people in a given year who are possible collaboration partners. Which ones are getting selected and in what order? It’s really curation. Don’t offer yourself to everyone. Who is the right fit for you? After that, it’s who should you do something with? And when? And in what order?”