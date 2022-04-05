Fila Releases Latest Co-Branded Footwear Drop With Barneys New York

Fila is continuing its partnership with Barneys New York with its latest footwear drop.

The new collection features six styles for men and women and builds off the history between the two brands, which have partnered on the launches of limited-edition apparel and footwear collaborations over the last several years.

With three options for men and three for women, the collection features both classic silhouettes in muted tones and chunky silhouettes in bold hues. Highlights include the updated Original Tennis Lux and Disruptor II Exp, as well as new styles including the R1 Runner and Ray Tracer TR4 sneaker. The collection retails between $150 and $275.

“Fila and Barneys New York have a successful history of launching limited-edition apparel and footwear collaborations over the last several years,” Tara Narayan, SVP of marketing at Fila North America, told FN. “Similar to our brand, Barneys New York has a deep and meaningful heritage. By bringing our two brands together for another collaboration, we wanted to offer our customers an elevated update to some of our iconic styles, while also introducing new silhouettes with a premium touch.”

“Barneys is a brand with rich history, known for its unique collaborations,” added Ber-tia Barron, VP of brand luxe at ABG, owner of Barneys New York. “We are excited to bring these two distinguished brands together again.”

The collaboration is the latest brand tie-up for Barneys New York after selling its intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group in 2019. Since being under ABG’s roster of brands, Barneys New York has released two co-branded collaborations with New York-based fashion label Krost as well as streetwear brand 1989 Studio last year.

The Barneys New York x Fila footwear collection is now available on SaksFifthAvenue.com, Fila.com and in-stores at Barneys Japan.