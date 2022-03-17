Balenciaga’s Latest Collab With Crocs Takes Us Pool Side

Balenciaga is teaming up once again with Crocs on a new style.

Called the Balenciaga Crocs Pool, the slide sandal is a take on the footwear brand’s Classic Bae Clog, which is defined by its rounded platform sole. The style, which retails for $565, is open-toed and backless, with a vented, mule-like upper and visibly stamped with a Balenciaga logo and the shoe’s size. It’s available in solid black, vivid green, white, yellow, and pink.

This is the latest collaboration to come from the two powerhouse labels. In 2017, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, now known as Demna, first unveiled the collaboration when he sent sky-high platform Crocs down the runway of its spring ’18 show in Paris. Called the “Foam,” the 10-centimeter embellished platform version of the Crocs Clog featured a chunky heel adorned with lavish Jibbitz Charms. The shoes were unveiled in yellow, pink, metallic and more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The two companies have since teamed up on chunky rain-like boots and heeled mules. The latter style sent the internet on fire last year with its unconventional take on Crocs’ classic slip on silhouette which sees it perched atop a stiletto heel.

And in October, fans of the two collaborators saw a peek at the new “Hard” Crocs platform style with silver metal rivets and a Balenciaga nameplate on the front. The cyber goth aesthetic is a definite departure from previous iterations of the collab looks.

This newest drop is part of a long history of collaborations and celebrity moments for Crocs. From collabs with Justin Bieber, Diplo and Bad Bunny to red carpet moments from Elliot Page and celebrity co-signs by Nicki Minaj and Rosalia — is just an example of how the brand is maintaining momentum.