APL Launches Supercar-Inspired Performance Running Sneaker With McLaren

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has teamed up with McLaren Automotive on a new all-purpose performance running sneaker.

Launching today, the new APL McLaren HySpeed sneaker takes its inspiration from the British automotive company’s iconic supercars and took more than two years to develop.

During the development process, the companies formulated three unique midsole iterations with proprietary compounds and crafted multiple new upper constructions using a wide variety of materials. APL and McLaren also sampled over 50 colorways.

According to the Los Angeles-based footwear brand, the final shoe introduces a new three-piece segmented midsole featuring APL’s FutureFoam pods in the front and rear that are connected by a full-length carbon fiber plate. This is topped by an all-new nitrogen infused, proprietary blended midsole compound that is engineered for responsiveness and compression. What’s more. the heel padding is modeled after McLaren’s ultra-lightweight Senna seats that are designed to hold a foot in place for maximum comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

As a result, the McLaren HySpeed is APL’s most expensive style to-date, retailing for $450. It will come in five colorways for men and women, including white/McLaren Orange, white/black/ombre, rose dust/creme, energy/metallic silver, and McLaren Orange. The shoe is available today at Athleticpropulsionlabs.com, at APL’s flagship store at The Grove in Los Angeles, and at select retailers including Luisa Via Roma, Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter, Level Shoes, FWRD and Pedder Group

For APL founder Adam and Ryan Goldston, this collaboration was “a dream come true.”

“It’s incredibly exciting that in the history of McLaren, this is the first time that they’ve trusted a brand to do a collaboration in the footwear space, and obviously do it from the ground up,” Adam Goldston told FN in an interview. “So, it’s a big honor to us and something that we didn’t take lightly when they approached us to work together.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

Gareth Dunsmore, chief marketing officer of McLaren Automotive, told FN in a separate interview: “For us at McLaren, that is vital to enhancing owners’ experience – like our supercars – and working with APL indicates a direction of travel that allows a conversation with a whole new set of audiences. After years of development, we are really excited to see what the reaction is and aim to build momentum for future collabs.”

For the launch, Adam Goldston told FN that the brand will transform its Los Angeles flagship to tie into the color scheme of the shoes. “This is the first time we have completely transformed our store,” he said. “We will host an event the night of Aug. 1 and will release our collab to the public on Aug. 2. We will then transform the store back to its original layout on Aug. 3.”

“We’re really excited about the physical activation, because we are super proud of the world of APL that we build here in Los Angeles, and to be able to transform it for this event, is something we are really proud of,” Ryan Goldston told FN.

This launch comes as the brand is continuing to grow and add market share in the sneaker space. Last year, APL grew over 70% from the year prior, Adam Goldston noted. “This really speaks to the strength of our brand, specifically with how challenging everything else is, whether it’s supply chain issues or shipping delays. Our customers are still showing up and supporting us,” he said. “And I think our customers will continue to come back for our McLaren collaboration and all the other new products we have coming over the next six to 12 months.”