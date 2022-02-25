Adidas and Gucci’s New Collection Will Be the Next Must-Have Designer Collab

It looks like Adidas has cooked up another luxury collaboration.

In a short statement on Friday morning, Adidas confirmed its new collab with Italian luxury house Gucci. “Gucci and Adidas Originals confirm that they are joining forces in a new collaboration – Adidas x Gucci – which combines the heritage and the creative codes of both brands,” the statement said.

Gucci confirmed the news to FN with the same statement.

Earlier this morning, Adidas posted an image of a collaborative Adidas x Gucci logo in a yellow and maroon hue bearing the simple caption “#NewProfilePic”. This has since sent fans of both brands into a frenzy wondering what the collection will look like.

While both brands have not released any further details, several closeup shots of the collab were shared to both the Adidas and Gucci Instagram pages Friday morning.

In the series of three photos, you can see a cream double-breasted blazer with the collaborative logo in blue on the left chest pocket. The second photo showed a pair of black cut-off gloves with the same logo, but in white, and Adidas’ famous three stripes also in white. The final photo showed a pair of heeled loafers with a gold Gucci logo on the left foot and a gold Adidas logo on the right foot.

Pieces from the upcoming collection were also revealed at Gucci’s fall/winter 2022 show in Milan on Friday. More collab styles from the show can be seen on Adidas Originals’ Instagram Stories.

Adidas is no stranger to luxury collaborations. The athletic brand has also worked with Italian luxury house Prada on several drops. It’s most recent Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection dropped in January.