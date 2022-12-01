Fabolous Suits Up in Suede Blazer & A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Fabolous brought sleek style to the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight.

The “Throw It In The Bag” rapper wore a black turtleneck to the event. He paired it with a black suede blazer that featured a white lining. He added black dress pants to compelte the look.

Fabolous attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Fabolous glistened with his assortment of diamond jewelry that featured a thick gold linked chain and several multi-toned bracelets, watches and rings.

Fabolous attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

The rapper completed the look with a pair of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore” sneakers. The style, released on Nov. 23, features a lace-up closure with a vintage cream-toned sole.

The Jordan brand is one of many brands being highlighted tonight. The company hit the $5 billion sales milestones for the first time during its most recent fiscal year. This year alone, the brand has released countless collaborations with many notable artists including DJ Khaled and Travis Scott. They also bolstered their ambassador roster with rising stars like NFL wide receiver Deebo Samuel and No. 1 NBA draft pick Paola Banchero. Along with their many achievements, they also announced a 20-year partnership with Howard University this year.

Fabolous has a long track record of envious footwear. He is usually seen in a sleek pair of sneakers or slides from brands like Chanel, Givenchy, Nike, and Yeezys. The rapper has been a consistent figure in the footwear realm. In 2015, he teamed up with Packer Shoes and Ewing Athletics to create a Gucci-inspired rendition of their heritage basketball sneaker.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents, and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

