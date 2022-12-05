Shannon Abloh Accepts the Shoe of the Year Award for Husband Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 at FNAAs

The 2022 FN Achievement Awards honored the success stories of the industry this year, and that included the late Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collection for Shoe of the Year.

On Nov. 30, at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York, Nike VP Roderick Blaylock presented the award, which was accepted by Virgil’s wife Shannon Abloh, CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities.

“Collaboration was at the heart of everything Virgil created,” she said via video. “And the Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 was the culmination of pure magic.”

The award marked the designer’s second Shoe of the Year trophy. He first won in 2017 for his Air Jordan 1 sneaker.

Abloh died in late November last year at age 41 after a two year battle with cancer. He was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections since 2018.

In February, Sotheby’s auctioned 200 pairs of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, bringing in $25.3 million — the auction house’s highest charity total in nearly 10 years — with proceeds benefitting The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.

The Louis Vuitton and Nike expression of the “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh as Sotheby’s To Auction Louis Vuitton & Nike “Air Force 1” Sneakers By Virgil Abloh For Charity at Sotheby’s in New York City on Jan. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Shannon told FN, “The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 perfectly encapsulated Virgil’s artistic vision and his deep admiration for a classic sneaker. Building on Nike’s timeless Air Force 1 with Louis Vuitton’s unparalleled elegance, the shoe is simply beautiful. I’ve loved seeing it resonate in culture and I’m thrilled to see it honored with the Shoe of the Year award, an incredible achievement for everyone who contributed to this collaboration.”

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.