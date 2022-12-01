Sabrina Elba Shines in Chocolate Gown & Hidden Heels at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Sabrina Elba hit the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards tonight in New York with her husband, Idris Elba — who will be presenting Christian Louboutin with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

For the occasion, Elba donned a glowing brown gown. Her dark chocolate-toned ensemble included a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves and a flowing floor-length skirt. Accenting the single-toned piece were shiny rounded gold post earrings. Elba notably also hit the red carpet with both her husband and Louboutin, who the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with in 2021.

Christian Louboutin, Sabrina and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Due to her gown’s long length, Elba’s shoes were not visible. However, her ensemble likely was complete with coordinating or complementary high-heeled footwear by Louboutin. The style was certainly worn by Idris, who paired a glossy set of black lace-up loafers with a silver stud-embellished tuxedo.

Sabrina and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

