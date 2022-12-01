Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Red Bow-Embellished Mach & Mach Heels for ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Red all over, Nicky Hilton attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards tonight in New York, the socialite mastering the art of red carpet dressing in a crimson Self Portrait mini dress fitted with dazzling details that made the outfit a standout item.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Comprised of off-the-shoulder sleeves and a row of whimsical bows, the dress was made of a sleek fabric designed to create a fitted silhouette.

Accessorizing simply, Hilton let the dress speak for itself, donning silver bracelets and studs to match. The fashion designer wore her blond tresses parted down the middle styled in loose curls. A lover of feminine and refined styles, Hilton has worn bow motifs on many occasions.

For footwear, the starlet stepped into ruby red bedazzled pointed toe heels by Mach & Mach that streamlined the outfit and created cohesion. On the top of each toe, the style was embellished with sparkling bows that mimicked the same detail on her dress. The sharp pointed triangular silhouette is a classic choice that many celebrities love for red carpet appearances, Hilton included.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel, and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with dainty bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico, and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.



Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

